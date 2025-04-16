EXCLUSIVE: Oasis Cash Shock — Liam Gallagher Will be Forced to Reveal Exactly How Much He Is Picking Up From Band's Reunion in Bitter New York Lovechild Court Hearing

The Oasis frontman hit out at Liza after she filed for a significant increase in child support payments.

It's been reported that Ghorbani is attempting to exploit the band's lucrative comeback tour.

The father-of-four claimed Ghorbani is receiving $464,000 a year from him during a rant on X in which he also branded her a "gold-digger".

She then hit out at his "misinformation."

The case could drag on into the summer, clashing with the money-spinning Oasis reunion tour.

Ghorbani's new claim comes after a confidential settlement was reached back in 2015.

We told earlier this month how Gallagher is forking out $1,300 an hour for a hotshot lawyer in his love child cash fight who has represented Scarlett Johansson and Drew Barrymore.

Fearsome Judith Poller has boasted: "My clients are high-end because my billing rate is high," RadarOnline.com revealed.

Ghorbani's plea for extra cash for her daughter will be heard by Judge Jeffrey Pearlman when the motion order to show cause is heard.

A second hearing 12 days later has been scheduled for a case conference in which the interested parties must attend in person if the judge rules there is a valid case to be heard.