EXCLUSIVE: Oasis Cash Shock — Liam Gallagher Will be Forced to Reveal Exactly How Much He Is Picking Up From Band's Reunion in Bitter New York Lovechild Court Hearing
Liam Gallagher will be forced to reveal to a court how much he’s picking up from his eagerly-awaited Oasis reunion tour.
The case will open in New York today and he will have to disclose the extent of his fortune when he appears in court over payments for his love child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It has been estimated he'll rake in around $64m for taking the stage once more with brother Noel.
The Oasis star must share information about his tax returns and show a breakdown of how much money he rakes in from his music-making.
Gallagher will also be asked to provide details of his outgoings like the cost of his mansion in north London and the upkeep of his other kids.
He will appear before the New York Supreme Court and the legal body states in child support cases: "The parties must provide copies of their most recently filed tax returns, some recent pay stubs, and a completed financial disclosure statement showing their earnings and expenses.
"The parties should also bring to court proof of their expenses, such as rent, food, clothing, medical costs, child care, education and the cost of supporting other children."
Gallagher's ex-lover Liza Ghorbani, 51, claims she needs more cash to bring up their 12-year-old daughter Gemma, despite a settlement being reached a decade ago.
The 52-year-old has called his former U.S. lover a "gold digger."
The Oasis frontman hit out at Liza after she filed for a significant increase in child support payments.
It's been reported that Ghorbani is attempting to exploit the band's lucrative comeback tour.
The father-of-four claimed Ghorbani is receiving $464,000 a year from him during a rant on X in which he also branded her a "gold-digger".
She then hit out at his "misinformation."
The case could drag on into the summer, clashing with the money-spinning Oasis reunion tour.
Ghorbani's new claim comes after a confidential settlement was reached back in 2015.
We told earlier this month how Gallagher is forking out $1,300 an hour for a hotshot lawyer in his love child cash fight who has represented Scarlett Johansson and Drew Barrymore.
Fearsome Judith Poller has boasted: "My clients are high-end because my billing rate is high," RadarOnline.com revealed.
Ghorbani's plea for extra cash for her daughter will be heard by Judge Jeffrey Pearlman when the motion order to show cause is heard.
A second hearing 12 days later has been scheduled for a case conference in which the interested parties must attend in person if the judge rules there is a valid case to be heard.
Legal documents say Gallagher had previously appointed a New York lawyer who had fought cases for Mike Tyson, Frank Sinatra and Mick Jagger.
But celebrity attorney Raoul Feldman, a regular on US TV and author of eight books, has been released from the case.
Gallagher risks being hit with a $5,000 fine if he fails to face the mother of his lovechild in court.
The Oasis icon has had a tumultuous love life, with children from several relationships.
He shares daughter Molly, 26, with singer Lisa Moorish and son Lennon, 25, with ex-wife Patsy Kensit. He also has son, Gene, 23, with ex-wife Nicole Appleton.
Gallagher is now engaged to his co-manager, Debbie Gwyther, 40.