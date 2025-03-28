EXCLUSIVE: Womanizing Rock Wildman Liam Gallagher Set to Come Face-to-Face With Lovechild in Court for First Time — As Insider Warns 'This Case Could Totally Derail the Oasis Reunion Tour'

British rock wildman Liam Gallagher could sensationally come face-to-face with the love child he's never met in a courtroom cash fight slated to start next month.

His ex-squeeze Liza Ghorbani, 51, claims she needs more cash to bring up their 12-year-old daughter Gemma, despite a settlement being reached a decade ago, and Oasis star Gallagher will appear at the New York Supreme Court hearing to fight the bid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And we can disclose that the judge in the case could ask the girl to appear at the hearing to back up her mum's claims that she needs to squeeze yet more money from the millionaire singer.