EXCLUSIVE: Womanizing Rock Wildman Liam Gallagher Set to Come Face-to-Face With Lovechild in Court for First Time — As Insider Warns 'This Case Could Totally Derail the Oasis Reunion Tour'
British rock wildman Liam Gallagher could sensationally come face-to-face with the love child he's never met in a courtroom cash fight slated to start next month.
His ex-squeeze Liza Ghorbani, 51, claims she needs more cash to bring up their 12-year-old daughter Gemma, despite a settlement being reached a decade ago, and Oasis star Gallagher will appear at the New York Supreme Court hearing to fight the bid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And we can disclose that the judge in the case could ask the girl to appear at the hearing to back up her mum's claims that she needs to squeeze yet more money from the millionaire singer.
A legal source told us: "In New York, the legal framework surrounding child maintenance hearings permits children to appear in court, where their testimonies are considered in the decision-making process.
"This provision aims to empower children by giving them a voice in matters that directly affect their well-being. The judge holds the discretion to mandate a child's presence, ensuring that their perspectives are appropriately represented.
"It is crucial to approach such hearings with sensitivity, acknowledging the emotional and psychological nuances involved.
"Legal representatives and guardians must prepare the child for the experience, educating them on the proceedings in a supportive manner.
"The court prioritizes the best interests of the child, striving to create an environment that is both respectful and conducive to honest testimony."
But the proceedings have already turned ugly, with a showbiz insider telling us: "This is the last thing Liam needs with the Oasis reunion tour coming up. If his head is not totally in the game, it could really affect his performances on stage and derail the whole tour."
Gallagher has branded his former U.S. lover a "gold digger."
RadarOnline.com revealed how the Oasis frontman, 52, hit out at Ghorbani after she filed for a significant increase in child support payments.
It’s been reported the single mom is attempting to exploit the band's lucrative comeback tour, which is expected to net the singer a cool $65million.
An insider said: "It's clear that Liza and her legal team are hoping to cash in on Liam's big tour earnings.
"He's always been generous with his child maintenance, but now she's asking for even more money. It's causing Liam unnecessary stress as he prepares for the tour."
The new claim comes after a confidential settlement was reached back in 2015.
At the time, Ghorbani was receiving $4,000 a month in child support, but it appears she's now seeking a higher sum.
Gallagher also claimed during his rant on X he’s actually paying $464,000 per YEAR.
However, Gallagher's personal life is once again being thrust into the spotlight as he battles the demands of his former fling.
A source said: "It's added pressure on Liam, who's never even met Gemma. This latest case is just one of the many issues he's had to deal with when it comes to his personal life."
"It could also totally derail the big-money Oasis reunion tour."
The trouble began when Gallagher, who had a brief affair with Ghorbani in 2010, was forced to confront the paternity of Gemma after she filed a $2.5million lawsuit for child support in 2013.
Gallagher was fined for missing court hearings and publicly admitted that he hadn't met his daughter, although he offered to help her if needed.
The Oasis frontman has had a tumultuous love life, with children from several relationships.
He shares daughter Molly, 26, with singer Lisa Moorish and son Lennon, 25, with ex-wife Patsy Kensit. He also has son, Gene, 23, with ex-wife Nicole Appleton.
Gallagher is now engaged to his co-manager, Debbie Gwyther, 40, and appears to be enjoying a more settled life.