George has been selling shows out as he stars in a theatrical adaptation of his 2005 Oscar-nominated movie Good Night, and Good Luck.

The 63-year-old, who also wrote the play, has been focusing full-time on its success, while wife Amal, 47, remains working in the UK at Oxford University.

George is reportedly feeling "insecure" their marriage won't be able to last his six-month run on the Great White Way, he has pleaded with Amal to move back stateside with their kids.

An insider told: "He's been concerned about his marriage and wondering if doing this play was a good move. He was a bit red-faced that he couldn't last even a month without her, but now he's more worried about how this might impact his marriage in the long run."