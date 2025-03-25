George and Amal Clooney's 'Divorce Explodes' — With Human Rights Lawyer Telling AWOL Actor 'It's Over'
George Clooney is fearful he could soon be saying good night and good luck to his marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, who is celebrating his big Broadway debut, is worried his carefree life with wife Amal is doomed by their growing distance.
George has been selling shows out as he stars in a theatrical adaptation of his 2005 Oscar-nominated movie Good Night, and Good Luck.
The 63-year-old, who also wrote the play, has been focusing full-time on its success, while wife Amal, 47, remains working in the UK at Oxford University.
George is reportedly feeling "insecure" their marriage won't be able to last his six-month run on the Great White Way, he has pleaded with Amal to move back stateside with their kids.
An insider told: "He's been concerned about his marriage and wondering if doing this play was a good move. He was a bit red-faced that he couldn't last even a month without her, but now he's more worried about how this might impact his marriage in the long run."
But moving would come at the expense of Amal's humanitarian work overseas. Not to mention would force them to uproot their seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.
The insider continued: "This wasn't what they agreed on. Amal's got so much work on right now, and most of it is in Europe.
"She was missing him, but she's not happy about having to move around him."
Amal's sacrifices have not gone unnoticed by the Ocean's Eleven star, according to the source: "George can sense her disappointment. They've gone through rocky patches before and he's always convinced her not to divorce him. He's just hoping this time will be no different."
The fact the Clooneys rarely talk about their marriage has fueled the divorce gossip surrounding the power-player couple.
But George recently took the unusual step to allay concerns while promoting his new theater show.
When asked about the family set-up while he’s been treading the boards, he revealed his whole family was indeed following him to New York and will stay there until the end of his run in June.
"They’re in New York," he told Access Hollywood when asked about his wife and kids. "We’ve been here the whole time. You know, the normal things that children do which is, apparently you have to educate them, which I was shocked by. They’re in school."
He added: "My wife is dealing with me walking around doing lines in a play all day long, so I think she knows it better than me."
The pair were also hit with divorce rumors after they were pictured having a seemingly tense interaction over their Christmas break in St Tropez in December.
One onlooker said: "Neither of them looked happy."
But our source insisted: "Even during tense moments or when dealing with the challenges of long-distance obligations, they consistently remain united in their commitment to one another."