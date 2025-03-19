EXCLUSIVE: Claws Out! George Clooney 'On Collision Course' With Hugh Jackman – As 'Wolverine' Star Is 'Fuming' Fellow A-Lister is 'Muscling in on Broadway Territory'

George Clooney is loving his new Broadway gig and putting himself in line for similar future roles – but RadarOnline.com can reveal it has put him on a collision course with fellow movie star Hugh Jackman, who thinks HE is Hollywood's king of the Great White Way and feels threatened.

"George is camping out in his territory and Hugh is watching him nervously and no doubt worried he'll steal all the thunder," an insider told us.

Wolverine hunk Jackman, 56, premiered a new show From New York With Love at Radio City Music Hall on January 24, featuring selections from some of his famous stage and film musicals, including Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman and The Music Man. It runs through October 4.