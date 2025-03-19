EXCLUSIVE: Claws Out! George Clooney 'On Collision Course' With Hugh Jackman – As 'Wolverine' Star Is 'Fuming' Fellow A-Lister is 'Muscling in on Broadway Territory'
George Clooney is loving his new Broadway gig and putting himself in line for similar future roles – but RadarOnline.com can reveal it has put him on a collision course with fellow movie star Hugh Jackman, who thinks HE is Hollywood's king of the Great White Way and feels threatened.
"George is camping out in his territory and Hugh is watching him nervously and no doubt worried he'll steal all the thunder," an insider told us.
Wolverine hunk Jackman, 56, premiered a new show From New York With Love at Radio City Music Hall on January 24, featuring selections from some of his famous stage and film musicals, including Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman and The Music Man. It runs through October 4.
Meanwhile, Clooney's first Broadway play, Goodbye, and Good Luck, is getting all the big buzz after previewing March 12 – leaving Jackman "steamed."
"George and Hugh are not old friends or anything like that, and George has to understand that on a spiritual level, the whole street belongs to Hugh, who has been regularly performing on Broadway for the entire 25 years of his Hollywood career," our insider added.
They added: "Hugh has every right to be skeptical of George suddenly dipping his toes in this river after basically ignoring it for years.
"It's not apples to oranges, either. George's play is not a musical, but ticket prices are right up there with the biggest shows on Broadway – and George is expecting sellout business for this run."
Jackman has been in the limelight for another reason recently – his shocking, marriage-wrecking affair with Sutton Foster.
Meanwhile, Clooney "is bending over backward to show people that his play is not just about him."
Our source went on: "It's about this whole ensemble he's put together. Hugh's never done anything remotely close to that."
They added: "To George's credit, he hasn't stocked the cast with a bunch of his A-list buddies. Instead, the ensemble is filled with actors he has respected for years but who haven't really had their moment in the sun in this way before now.
"That's a compelling story that George can tell the press, and it's very different from any narrative that has gone along with one of Hugh's Broadway turns.
"It's also exactly why George is convinced he won't be seen as an interloper."