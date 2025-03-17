Inside Hailey Bieber's Pressure Cooker Marriage As Husband Justin Bieber 'Keeps Spiraling Out of Control': 'She's at Breaking Point!'
Hailey Bieber's marriage has been strained as concern spiked for husband Justin Bieber after a series of concerning behavior and frail appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insider claimed new mom Hailey, 28, has hit a "breaking point" as her marriage to the pop star has been hit with divorce rumors.
On March 3, Justin posted six photos of him smoking from a glass bong, prompting a viral reaction from fans.
One follower wrote: "This poor guy needs help. I hope that he can see it himself, and that he opts to get better not only for himself but for his baby too."
Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues, six months ago. While it's unclear what the Baby singer was smoking, another fan said he couldn't be a "present parent" while "high."
Others felt the photos were a major cry for help – and begged him to "grow up" for the sake of his young family.
Another fiery comment read: "You need to grow up and start acting like a father. He's priority now, not your weed."
Just weeks before Justin posted the photos, fans voiced their concerns over his tired, gaunt appearance, which also sparked chatter over whether or not he could be using "hard drugs"
But a rep for Justin and Hailey pushed back on rumors and told TMZ he was not using any illegal substances – and further claimed speculation about his health was "exhausting."
Despite the rep's condemnation of gossip over Justin's recent appearance, an insider claimed growing concerns about the 31-year-old are warranted.
The source said: "His behavior's been troubling for some time. What fans are seeing is just a small taste of what his life is really like.
"He goes through periods where he isolates, then periods where he's active and will spend time with friends. Justin can also have pretty intense low periods."
The insider noted Justin's behavior "takes a toll on Hailey."
Friends of the couple were also said to be worried about the singer and his marriage, as the Rhode beauty founder has been under pressure to help her husband. While Hailey "loves him madly," the source noted he's a "loose cannon."
They continued: "Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.
"She's at her breaking point."
Despite their inner circle's advice, Hailey has previously vowed to never leave Justin when he's at his lowest.
During an appearance on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast, the model recalled a period when Justin, who has been open about his substance abuse and depression issues, was struggling three year into their marriage.
She said she called her mom "crying," and insisted, "I just can't do it."
Hailey said she made a decision then to not give up on her husband.
She explained: "Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life.
"I'm not that type of person. I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."
The source claimed Hailey's unwavering support for Justin has come at a cost, though.
They said: "Justin says she's the person he leans on most. That's not an easy position to be in, especially while trying to balance new motherhood and her career.
"It's hard for her to ask for help from Justin, so she ends up shouldering most of this on her own."
The source added the pair still love each "and divorce isn't an option right now," but Hailey and the couple's inner circle are holding out hope Justin will turn things around sooner than later.