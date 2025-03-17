Inside Hailey Bieber's Pressure Cooker Marriage As Husband Justin Bieber 'Keeps Spiraling Out of Control': 'She's at Breaking Point!'

On March 3, Justin posted six photos of him smoking from a glass bong, prompting a viral reaction from fans.

One follower wrote: "This poor guy needs help. I hope that he can see it himself, and that he opts to get better not only for himself but for his baby too."

Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues, six months ago. While it's unclear what the Baby singer was smoking, another fan said he couldn't be a "present parent" while "high."