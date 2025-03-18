Why Helen Mirren Thinks She May Be RELATED To Harrison Ford — After She Revealed How She Was 'Excited' to Get In Bed With Hollywood Icon For New 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Show

During a recent dual interview with Ford for People, Mirren recalled her long history working with Ford, who she starred alongside in the 1986 film The Mosquito Coast.

The 77-year-old said: "Harrison and I have a weird thing."

Mirren went on to explain she compares their friendship to "your best friend in college that you haven't seen for like 30 years, but (once) you're back, (it's) exactly (the same), only even better, actually. Even better."