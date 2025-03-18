Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Helen Mirren

Why Helen Mirren Thinks She May Be RELATED To Harrison Ford — After She Revealed How She Was 'Excited' to Get In Bed With Hollywood Icon For New 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Show

Split photo of Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford
Source: MEGA

Helen Mirren confessed she thinks she may be related to co-star Harrison Ford.

Profile Image

March 17 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Helen Mirren has confessed she believes she's related to her co-star Harrison Ford, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a bizarre turn of events, Mirren, 79, explained why she thinks Ford, 82, could be her relative after she admitted she was "excited" to film a love scene with the actor for their Yellowstone spin-off show, 1923.

Article continues below advertisement
helen mirren
Source: MEGA

Mirren and Ford starred together in the 1986 film 'The Mosquito Coast.'

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent dual interview with Ford for People, Mirren recalled her long history working with Ford, who she starred alongside in the 1986 film The Mosquito Coast.

The 77-year-old said: "Harrison and I have a weird thing."

Mirren went on to explain she compares their friendship to "your best friend in college that you haven't seen for like 30 years, but (once) you're back, (it's) exactly (the same), only even better, actually. Even better."

Article continues below advertisement
helen mirren says she wants to take a dna test with harrison for
Source: MEGA

Mirren said working with Ford is like reconnecting with 'your best friend in college.'

Article continues below advertisement

Mirren then confessed she wants to do a "DNA test" to see if her and Ford are related due to the compatibility.

She said: "I don't know if you feel the same, Harrison, but I certainly feel like that, that there is this weird, connected(ness).

"Maybe we should do a DNA (test). Maybe we are brother and sister in the end or something like that."

Given they play a married couple in 1923, Ford quipped: "Well, that makes it even more bizarre. Maybe cousins. That would be better."

Article continues below advertisement
harrison ford calista flockhart living separately divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Mirren joked the co-stars should 'do a DNA test' to see if they're long-lost 'brother and sister.'

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the British actress confessed she was "so excited" to jump into bed with Ford for the Yellowstone prequel.

After the show's first season, Mirren recalled: "I had to be in the bed with him, you know. I'm dressed up to here.

"But I'm lying there and I'm thinking, 'I'm in bed with Harrison Ford.' I was so excited, I can't tell you.

"I had to pretend to be cool. Don't tell him, Promise me."

Article continues below advertisement
harrison ford dying health fears diagnosed disease step down oscars
Source: MEGA

Mirren previously confessed she was 'so excited' to film a love scene with Ford for '1923.'

Article continues below advertisement

She also went on to praise her co-star, who she called "immensely generous and incredibly professional."

Mirren added: "He's amazing. He really is. The stature he's held, as a major humongous movie star, all that time, at the same time as somebody who doesn't love the limelight.

"He has this interior quality to him."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photos of Harry Styles, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity 'Grind-to-Glory Index' Reveals the VERY Humble First Paychecks of Today's Biggest Stars — From Harry Styles' Bakery Job to Margot Robbie's Subway Gig

Split photo of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West.

Kanye West May LOSE Custody of Children as Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Considering Bold Move After Rapper Drops Song Featuring Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daughter North West

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, this wasn't the first time Mirren has opened up on what it was liking reuniting with Ford on set.

She recently recalled Ford opening up to her about how his 2015 near-death plane crash helped him channel emotions for a particularly harrowing scene.

While flying one day in March 2015, his aircraft's engine suddenly lost power, forcing him to make an emergency landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, California.

The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a broken pelvis and a broken ankle.

The BAFTA award winner said since Ford's accident, "something rather magical" has happened to him to allow him to open up more.

She explained they were filming a grisly scene following an ambush on the Dutton ranch.

Mirren said: "He's been carried into the kitchen, dying and covered in blood, and later Harrison did say to me, 'That was how I was after the accident.'

"I think, maybe, going through that experience just gave him a very different understanding of what it is to be a sentient human being."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.