Why Helen Mirren Thinks She May Be RELATED To Harrison Ford — After She Revealed How She Was 'Excited' to Get In Bed With Hollywood Icon For New 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Show
Helen Mirren has confessed she believes she's related to her co-star Harrison Ford, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a bizarre turn of events, Mirren, 79, explained why she thinks Ford, 82, could be her relative after she admitted she was "excited" to film a love scene with the actor for their Yellowstone spin-off show, 1923.
During a recent dual interview with Ford for People, Mirren recalled her long history working with Ford, who she starred alongside in the 1986 film The Mosquito Coast.
The 77-year-old said: "Harrison and I have a weird thing."
Mirren went on to explain she compares their friendship to "your best friend in college that you haven't seen for like 30 years, but (once) you're back, (it's) exactly (the same), only even better, actually. Even better."
Mirren then confessed she wants to do a "DNA test" to see if her and Ford are related due to the compatibility.
She said: "I don't know if you feel the same, Harrison, but I certainly feel like that, that there is this weird, connected(ness).
"Maybe we should do a DNA (test). Maybe we are brother and sister in the end or something like that."
Given they play a married couple in 1923, Ford quipped: "Well, that makes it even more bizarre. Maybe cousins. That would be better."
Meanwhile, the British actress confessed she was "so excited" to jump into bed with Ford for the Yellowstone prequel.
After the show's first season, Mirren recalled: "I had to be in the bed with him, you know. I'm dressed up to here.
"But I'm lying there and I'm thinking, 'I'm in bed with Harrison Ford.' I was so excited, I can't tell you.
"I had to pretend to be cool. Don't tell him, Promise me."
She also went on to praise her co-star, who she called "immensely generous and incredibly professional."
Mirren added: "He's amazing. He really is. The stature he's held, as a major humongous movie star, all that time, at the same time as somebody who doesn't love the limelight.
"He has this interior quality to him."
As RadarOnline.com reported, this wasn't the first time Mirren has opened up on what it was liking reuniting with Ford on set.
She recently recalled Ford opening up to her about how his 2015 near-death plane crash helped him channel emotions for a particularly harrowing scene.
While flying one day in March 2015, his aircraft's engine suddenly lost power, forcing him to make an emergency landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, California.
The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a broken pelvis and a broken ankle.
The BAFTA award winner said since Ford's accident, "something rather magical" has happened to him to allow him to open up more.
She explained they were filming a grisly scene following an ambush on the Dutton ranch.
Mirren said: "He's been carried into the kitchen, dying and covered in blood, and later Harrison did say to me, 'That was how I was after the accident.'
"I think, maybe, going through that experience just gave him a very different understanding of what it is to be a sentient human being."