EXCLUSIVE: Baldwin Marriage Nightmare Secrets Exposed — How Alec Baldwin is 'Ready to Bolt' After Hilaria 'Makes Him a Laughing Stock'

Tough guy Alec Baldwin’s marriage to Hilaria has become a living hell, with sources saying the once fearsome brute is fed up with being ridiculed as spineless while his daughter-aged wife disses him in public – and he's ready to call it quits.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 67-year-old 30 Rock actor, notorious for his hair-trigger temper and bullying, is near the end of his rope with his fame-chasing spouse, who at 41 is 26 years younger than he is and making him look like a henpecked wimp.

"Alec is rolling with the punches, trying to smile it off and even making light of the whole henpecked shtick, but deep down he's at boiling point," our insider said.