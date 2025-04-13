EXCLUSIVE: Baldwin Marriage Nightmare Secrets Exposed — How Alec Baldwin is 'Ready to Bolt' After Hilaria 'Makes Him a Laughing Stock'
Tough guy Alec Baldwin’s marriage to Hilaria has become a living hell, with sources saying the once fearsome brute is fed up with being ridiculed as spineless while his daughter-aged wife disses him in public – and he's ready to call it quits.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 67-year-old 30 Rock actor, notorious for his hair-trigger temper and bullying, is near the end of his rope with his fame-chasing spouse, who at 41 is 26 years younger than he is and making him look like a henpecked wimp.
"Alec is rolling with the punches, trying to smile it off and even making light of the whole henpecked shtick, but deep down he's at boiling point," our insider said.
The source added: "It's taking all his acting skills not to show how frustrated he is. Fact is, Hilaria stomps all over him and clearly gets a big kick out of putting him down in public."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, burly Ba;dwin was forced to stand by and take it like a mouse when Hilaria, mom of their seven kids, aged 11 to 2, scolded him on the red carpet for the March 11 Planet Hollywood opening party that they were hosting.
The public shaming came as the 6ft tall actor was trying to get his two cents in during an interview when his petite 5ft 3in Boston-born wife said: "Oh my God, when I'm talking, you're not talking. No, when I'm talking, you're not talking."
But even after Baldwin apologized for interrupting, hell-bent Hilaria fumed: "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show."
Our insider added: "Hilaria's got him in the palm of her hand and she's way too headstrong to argue with.
"This emasculating treatment makes for a miserable vibe behind the scenes especially when he's forced to go along with these humiliating antics."
Sources also say Boss Baby star Baldwin was never thrilled about doing his family reality show – which is embarrassingly bombing with critics and viewers.
"He did it because of Hilaria she's way more into the spotlight than he is these days," said the insider.
Baldwin especially wanted to avoid the spotlight following his recent acquittal for involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust.
"Even though he eventually got off, it's a scene that will haunt him for the rest of his days," added the insider.