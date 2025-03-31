Alec and Hilaria Baldwin 'Headed for Divorce' After Red Carpet Spat Ripped Open 'Pain Behind Marriage'
A red carpet clash has intensified scrutiny on Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's presumably troubled marriage.
After narrowly avoiding manslaughter charges from the fatal Rust set shooting, the actor is now facing turmoil at home as rumors swirl his 13-year marriage to Hilaria is on the brink of collapse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the recent Planet Hollywood launch in Times Square, New York, the two were busy promoting their family reality show, The Baldwins, when tempers flared.
Hilaria sharply rebuked Alec for interrupting her during the interview, telling him on camera: "When I'm talking, you're not talking."
Alec, visibly embarrassed, quickly apologized as Hilaria repeated her warning. She then turned back to the interviewer and joked: "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show."
The video of the red-carpet argument quickly spread online.
Alec, who turns 67 this week, and Hilaria, 41, attempted to make a joke of the awkward interaction with an Instagram Reel.
The couple lip-synced the spat from bed with Hilaria calling it "manterrupting," as Alec also joked he had "correctile dysfunction."
However, the bit wasn't too convincing – and some are saying the damage in their marriage has already been done.
One insider said: "Hilaria and Alec were warned a reality show would test their marriage and it's clear the cracks are showing.
"She's singlehandedly managed to turn one of Hollywood's most notoriously arrogant hotheads into a bumbling downtrodden shell.
"There are definitely some big issues that are coming to the surface and no-one knows how long Alec's going to continue with this level of humiliation. His ego won't stand for it."
Another insider told New Idea: "No-one's buying it. The way Hilaria talked to him was plain rude. Everyone knows how ambitious Hilaria is.
"But it's also hard to feel sorry for Alec, who has long had a reputation for being a hothead. It's a shock to see him so under the thumb, but as many enemies as he's made, it's disturbing for Hollywood to see one of their own be controlled like this."
Some entertainment insiders are even suggesting this might have been another publicity stunt to guarantee a second season of their new TLC reality show.
On Sunday, it was reported the show was getting the axe after its one and only season – which premiered at the end of February.
The viewing figures revealed the premiere episode attracted just 680,000 viewers in the U.S., with the second episode plummeting to only 420,000.
However, a long-time family friend doubts Alec even has any interest in returning to the spotlight.
They said: "Alec might be playing the role of hen-pecked husband to perfection (on the reality show), but he's still an Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning actor with an ego to match."
With all charges dropped in the tragic shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Alec is reportedly now ready to refocus on his film career.
Currently filming his first movie since the 2021 accident – a small-scale drama in Italy – the star is eager to leverage his connections to land a major role on a big Hollywood set as soon as possible.
The family pal added: "They've got seven young kids and his fortune took a hit from legal fees keeping him out of jail.
"This humiliating reality show is not anything he ever thought he'd do. Hilaria convinced him. There's no doubt Alec won't be as upset as Hilaria if they don't get another season."