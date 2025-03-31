Alec and Hilaria Baldwin 'Headed for Divorce' After Red Carpet Spat Ripped Open 'Pain Behind Marriage'

However, the bit wasn't too convincing – and some are saying the damage in their marriage has already been done.

One insider said: "Hilaria and Alec were warned a reality show would test their marriage and it's clear the cracks are showing.

"She's singlehandedly managed to turn one of Hollywood's most notoriously arrogant hotheads into a bumbling downtrodden shell.

"There are definitely some big issues that are coming to the surface and no-one knows how long Alec's going to continue with this level of humiliation. His ego won't stand for it."