Footage of 'Rust' Shooting Victim Halyna Hutchins Fighting for Life Dug Up By Fans To Highlight 'Horror' of Movie's Trailer Release — Featuring Guns and Violence

In the dramatic footage, captured on October, 21, 2021, deputies from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office as well as EMTs frantically attempt to save Hutchins' life.

The video shows Hutchins – the film's cinematographer – on the ground, slighting moving and talking to others as she is administered oxygen in the chaotic scene.

Despite the care, Hutchins would be pronounced dead at the hospital. She was 42 years old.