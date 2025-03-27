Footage of 'Rust' Shooting Victim Halyna Hutchins Fighting for Life Dug Up By Fans To Highlight 'Horror' of Movie's Trailer Release — Featuring Guns and Violence
Footage showing Rust shooting victim Halyna Hutchins fighting for her life has resurfaced, after the Western film's trailer was dropped four years following the tragic on-set death.
The movie's star Alec Baldwin, was rehearsing a scene while holding a prop gun when it discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the dramatic footage, captured on October, 21, 2021, deputies from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office as well as EMTs frantically attempt to save Hutchins' life.
The video shows Hutchins – the film's cinematographer – on the ground, slighting moving and talking to others as she is administered oxygen in the chaotic scene.
Despite the care, Hutchins would be pronounced dead at the hospital. She was 42 years old.
According to numerous crew members, after she was struck by the bullet, Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all."
The crew members at the time revealed how Baldwin’s fatal shot came as he was rehearsing a shootout scene inside a church.
“So, I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it, and go, ‘Bang!’” the 66-year-old said as he held a Colt .45 revolver, which he believed had been loaded with fake rounds instead of gunpowder and a projectile.
Following his words, a bullet hit Hutchins before landing in the shoulder of Souza. Hutchins was witnessed with blood pouring out of her chest as she fell backwards, while Souza also fell to the ground.
Souza would survive the incident.
Baldwin denied pulling the trigger and claimed to have been unaware the gun he handled contained live ammunition instead of dummy rounds. He was, however, still indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge, and stood trial in the summer of 2024.
The case against the Hollywood star was dismissed with prejudice, after his lawyers argued the prosecution withheld evidence relevant to the case.
On March 27, 2025, the first trailer of Rust was finally released with mixed reactions, as one person raged: "I have to say, I was almost sure this one would never actually see the light of day."
Another said: "Can’t believe they actually released it," while a user said, "Truly horrible this movie is being pushed out."
"This is a real classless move Alec!! Lost for words. I wouldn't have made this out of respect," one critic bashed.
WATCH: Chilling First 'Rust' Trailer Filled With Shootings and Violence Released — Amid Alec Baldwin's 'Crocodile Tears' on Reality Show Following Tragic Death of Halyna Hutchins
In the trailer, Hutchins' name is listed as cinematographer in the credits alongside her husband, Matthew. He served as the executive producer on the film.
On his TLC reality show, The Baldwins, the Beetlejuice star opened up on the incident but was accused of simply putting the spotlight on himself and not on Hutchins.
"His weeping on camera isn't fooling anybody" one source told RadarOnline.com. "Obviously, he's desperate to look like an innocent victim himself."
Hutchins' family filed a wrong death suit, with Baldwin and Rust producers announcing a settlement in October 2022. lawsuit. The terms were finalized in March 2023, and noted payments to the Hutchins estate, including insurance funds and a portion of the profits.