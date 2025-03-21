WATCH: Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Accused of 'Emasculating' Actor in 'Cringe' Video as She Breaks Silence After She Shut Him Up on Red Carpet — 'You Treat Him Like A Child!'

As RadarOnline.com reported, the new reality stars were giving an interview at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York last week when The Shadow star interrupted his wife.

She laid into him, repeatedly scolding: "Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking," and adding: "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show."

On Wednesday, the 66-year-old and his 41-year-old wife filmed a video of themselves recreating the moment with the actual audio behind them as they snuggled next to each other in bed.