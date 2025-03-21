WATCH: Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Accused of 'Emasculating' Actor in 'Cringe' Video as She Breaks Silence After She Shut Him Up on Red Carpet — 'You Treat Him Like A Child!'
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are trying to make light of their red carpet squabble, RadarOnline.com can report.
The couple, who is trying to silence growing rumors of their marriage troubles, shared a lighthearted video response online.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the new reality stars were giving an interview at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York last week when The Shadow star interrupted his wife.
She laid into him, repeatedly scolding: "Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking," and adding: "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show."
On Wednesday, the 66-year-old and his 41-year-old wife filmed a video of themselves recreating the moment with the actual audio behind them as they snuggled next to each other in bed.
Hilaria then continued her smackdown, sarcastically saying "And that is called… what’s the word of the day?"
Alec defeatedly responded: "Manterrupting."
The former yoga instructor agreed: "Manterrupting...Which could be a positive. It could be a negative. Or it could be a…" she paused long enough for Alec to answer: "Correctile dysfunction."
A satisfied Hilaria shared with followers: "The whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time."
The couple ended the video by sharing a passionate kiss in bed.
It made for humorous viewing – especially when one of their seven children burst through the door, ironically interrupting Hilaria as she tried to make her final point.
However, fans in the comments section weren't sold.
One person slammed: "I’m sorry but you made him look like a child on national tv," as another condemned "You were very rude to him! Emasculating."
A third speculated: "This must be their idea of damage control!"
While one person wondered: "He’s got to be exhausted from being spoken down to all the time."
The Baldwins initially attended the Planet Hollywood opening as part of what critics were calling a desperate money grab. Alec served as the "host" of the night, but where the other stars were there as guests, the 30 Rock actor was there to cash in, as he's still trying to find ways to pay for his costly legal battle after the Rust set shooting.
A Hollywood insider told NewsNation: "It was just odd. Alec Baldwin? He would never do that before (the Rust shooting). He was an A-List Hollywood actor."
Baldwin faced involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins – who was killed on the set of his Western flick Rust when a prop gun fired a live round. The case was ultimately dismissed, but Baldwin is still paying the price – both personally and monetarily.
In his latest bid to try to earn back his celebrity status and lifestyle, he's forced to accept personal appearance fees from venues and events.
The NewsNation source said the Planet Hollywood organizers would have had to shell out some big bucks to entice Baldwin to make it through the night: "For someone of Alec’s caliber, it would cost a minimum of $500,000 for him to host, but possibly even more as he hosted it and therefore would have had to stay all night.
"They're horse-trading on his name, so they’d have to pay big money. Nobody does an event like that for free. They all get an appearance fee."