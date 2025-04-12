Lily Phillip's Most Shocking Interview Yet — With OnlyFans Orgy Star Declaring Watching Porn At Age 11 is Educational 

Phillips continues to ride out her 15 minutes of fame after first bragging about sleeping with 101 men in a single day as part of a content stunt for her platform.

The 23-year-old was recently a guest on BBC’s Newsnight, where she revealed she first started watching adult entertainment when she was11.

"I always thought it was very normal to watch." she said.

Granted, she does admit her parents aren't big fans of her chosen profession, but she can trace the start of it all back to her childhood days watching dirty movies.

She said: "I do feel like (watching X-rated content) had a positive effect on me. Like understanding things a bit more."

When asked if she felt "let down" by those who allowed her to access the adult content at such an early age, Phillips recommended everyone should try it: "I do think understanding it more from that age would be helpful."