Lily Phillip's Most Shocking Interview Yet — With OnlyFans Orgy Star Declaring Watching Porn At Age 11 is Educational
Sex conqueror Lily Phillips has revealed she first started watching phonographic films as a pre-teen, RadarOnline.com can report.
The OnlyFans star, who has been trying to set the record for most sexual partners in one day, said her early viewing habits had a "positive effect" on her upbringing.
Phillips continues to ride out her 15 minutes of fame after first bragging about sleeping with 101 men in a single day as part of a content stunt for her platform.
The 23-year-old was recently a guest on BBC’s Newsnight, where she revealed she first started watching adult entertainment when she was11.
"I always thought it was very normal to watch." she said.
Granted, she does admit her parents aren't big fans of her chosen profession, but she can trace the start of it all back to her childhood days watching dirty movies.
She said: "I do feel like (watching X-rated content) had a positive effect on me. Like understanding things a bit more."
When asked if she felt "let down" by those who allowed her to access the adult content at such an early age, Phillips recommended everyone should try it: "I do think understanding it more from that age would be helpful."
Phillips seems to currently be engaged in a never-ending battle with frenemy Bonnie Blue to become the UK's top adult content creator.
Speaking with Daily Mail, Blue talked about her relationship with Phillips, stating: "Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she'd like to do the world sex record, and when I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers' content, I shared the idea with her saying that I really wanted to do the world record.
"And I guess I'm very trustworthy and oblivious to people's bitterness so I shared my idea that I'd like to do it."
Blue added she helped Phillips with publicity since she "doesn't feel like people in the industry need to be jealous, there's multiple subscribers and plenty of space for everyone."
However, Phillips reportedly stabbed her in the back.
After they worked together on her Freshers' content, their friendship fizzled out when Blue made an "unexpected move."
"Then it wasn't until November, three months later, she then announced on her socials that she was doing the world record," Blue told the outlet.
She added: "Rivalry suggests competition and that I don't have. In terms of the world record, both me and Lily know it was my idea as l'd spoken to her about it."
Phillips previously had her eyes set next on Blue's record for sleeping with the most men in 12 hours – allegedly a total of 1,057 men.
However, the timing apparently didn't work out, as Phillips, who lives overseas, wanted to break the record in the United States, where she found the rules a bit more restrictive.
A friend told us: "The world record bid is not happening right now. Lily is in America, and she's not due back in the UK until next month.
"There are laws about what she can do over there, so she's not working, she's just having meetings and stuff."