Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan's Royal Exit

Princess Diana’s Final Royal Bodyguard Reveals Heart-Wrenching Warning She Would Be Giving Prince Harry if She Had Survived Horror Crash 

Photo of Diana, Harry and Meghan
Source: Mega

Diana would have had a warning for son Harry and his wife Markle.

April 12 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Princess Diana would have wanted son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to stay with the royal family, RadarOnline.com can report, instead of stepping down from their royal roles in early 2020.

Diana's personal security guard said the fallen mom would have shown sympathy toward her son's decisions.

Article continues below advertisement
princess diana
Source: MEGA

Diana was sympathetic to her son's desire to stay out of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Ken Wharfe worked for Diana and her family for thirteen years, before her tragic death in 1997. He recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the royal family, explaining that in his opinion, the then-Princess of Whales would have tried to warn her son to think twice before leaving his life behind.

Wharfe told The Sun: "I think she would have told Harry and Meghan to give royal life a chance and that he was being a bit premature."

Harry and Markle left their royal lives behind in January 2020 amid several frustrations they had with the system as well as personal issues.

Wharfe did defend the pair, saying they pulled a page right out of Diana's playbook.

"One thing's for certain, Diana would have understood perhaps why the Sussexes would want a different life. Diana herself had often talked about a different way of life but didn't (go through with it) because of her loyalty to the Queen and the country."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry spare
Source: mega

Prince Harry wrote a scathing review of his royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry and Markle famously left their gilded lives across the pond for a fresh start in Hollywood, where Markle first found success as an actress.

But on the way out, Harry took some serious swipes his dad Charles and his family – including famously calling his stepmother “dangerous” in his memoir Spare, alleging Camilla, 77, sacrificed him on her "personal PR altar."

In his book, Harry was highly critical of his father’s wife, accusing her of orchestrating "the long game" – a calculated campaign focused on marriage and, ultimately, the Crown.

He also claimed his brother Prince William, 42, had urged their father not to marry Camilla – despite their long-term relationship spanning many years.

While Camilla is said to be unbothered, she is still believed to have played a significant role in the lack of meetings between Harry and his father, King Charles.

In recent years, the prince’s relationship with his father has been strained.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton boozy paradise trip marriage struggles
Source: MEGA

King-in-waiting William wants to strip Harry of his title.

Article continues below advertisement

Palace insiders say it's all coming to a head, and once the ever-sick King Charles, 76, passes away and son William, 42, takes the throne, one of his first acts will be to revoke their titles.

One source told Women's Day: "William normally does well ignoring the Sussex distractions, but this time it was too much. It's only a matter of time before he can start righting some wrongs."

William has never stopped seething over how his brother and his sister-in-law ditched their official duties in 2020 to cash in on their posh pedigrees.

He was especially incensed when the former Suits star told guest Mindy Kaling during an episode of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan to call her by a different name: "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm 'Sussex' now."

The insider revealed William is just waiting to make his move: "(Harry and Meghan's) commercial endeavors are nothing short of avaricious, and Meghan's insistence that her name is Sussex and not Markle has irritated William beyond belief.

"He's frustrated that Charles has let them keep their titles despite their clear mission to cash in on it."

