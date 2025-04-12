Princess Diana’s Final Royal Bodyguard Reveals Heart-Wrenching Warning She Would Be Giving Prince Harry if She Had Survived Horror Crash 

Ken Wharfe worked for Diana and her family for thirteen years, before her tragic death in 1997. He recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the royal family, explaining that in his opinion, the then-Princess of Whales would have tried to warn her son to think twice before leaving his life behind.

Wharfe told The Sun: "I think she would have told Harry and Meghan to give royal life a chance and that he was being a bit premature."

Harry and Markle left their royal lives behind in January 2020 amid several frustrations they had with the system as well as personal issues.

Wharfe did defend the pair, saying they pulled a page right out of Diana's playbook.

"One thing's for certain, Diana would have understood perhaps why the Sussexes would want a different life. Diana herself had often talked about a different way of life but didn't (go through with it) because of her loyalty to the Queen and the country."