EXCLUSIVE: Meghan 'Demanding Showdown with Cancer-Hit Charles' as Diva is 'Determined to Keep Them Royal Once Husband Harry's Brother William Takes the Throne

A source told us William is fuming the royal family is being tarnished from the fallout of bullying allegations leveled at Harry after he stepped down from his Africa Sentebale charity.

A courtier told us: "Harry and Meghan are increasingly anxious about their waning influence in America, and news that Prince William is insisting they be stripped of their royal titles has plunged them into a state of panic.

"Their titles represent their last vestige of support in the US, and losing them would be nothing short of disastrous. Meghan needs that royal cachet to sell her As Ever products.

"For Harry, such a loss would be devastating – and for Meghan, it would mean more humiliation, plus damage to her brand and money-making potential.

"The mounting pressure is weighing heavily on her, causing her immense distress. She wants to meet with the king and get some assurances from him she and Harry will be able to keep their titles after he dies."