EXCLUSIVE: Meghan 'Demanding Showdown with Cancer-Hit Charles' as Diva is 'Determined to Keep Them Royal Once Husband Harry's Brother William Takes the Throne
Moany Meghan Markle is demanding a summit meeting with cancer-stricken King Charles after learning of a palace coup to strip her and Prince Harry of their royal titles.
Harry's elder brother, Prince William, wants to remove their prized Duke and Duchess of Sussex honors and 43-year-old Markle is anxious that will torpedo her fledgling lifestyle brand As Ever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And Markle wants to meet King Charles to receive assurances that their titles will not be removed... even after the monarch's death.
A source told us William is fuming the royal family is being tarnished from the fallout of bullying allegations leveled at Harry after he stepped down from his Africa Sentebale charity.
A courtier told us: "Harry and Meghan are increasingly anxious about their waning influence in America, and news that Prince William is insisting they be stripped of their royal titles has plunged them into a state of panic.
"Their titles represent their last vestige of support in the US, and losing them would be nothing short of disastrous. Meghan needs that royal cachet to sell her As Ever products.
"For Harry, such a loss would be devastating – and for Meghan, it would mean more humiliation, plus damage to her brand and money-making potential.
"The mounting pressure is weighing heavily on her, causing her immense distress. She wants to meet with the king and get some assurances from him she and Harry will be able to keep their titles after he dies."
It has been five years since the couple stepped back from royal life.
Harry, 40, cut yet another tie with his former royal persona when he was forced to step down from Sentebale.
Amid explosive allegations, the chair of the charity Dr Chandauka claimed the "toxicity" of Harry and Markle's brand had contributed to the decline in support for the charity, and accused her of "disrupting" a polo match fundraiser in Florida last year, when she appeared to decline to move away from Harry, instead making Dr Chandauka awkwardly duck under the trophy to stand next to her instead.
After the charity was hit by bullying, harassment and misogyny claims Harry announced he was resigning as a patron.
In 2006, the royal co-founded Sentebale, the charity he created in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.
EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand Faces New Legal Battle as He's Sued By One of World's Top Publishers For Failing to Deliver Two Self-Help Books
The charity was created to help young people in the southern African nations of Lesotho and Botswana with health issues – including HIV and AIDS.
A source said Harry's charity downfall all "started" because of Markle reportedly disliking Dr. Chandauka.
According to the insider, the duke "unleashed the Sussex machine" after Dr. Chandauka tried to make changes within the charity.
They said: "The problem, though, started with Meghan – Meghan doesn’t like Sophie."
Prince Harry's reps denied the "harassment and bullying at scale" allegations.
Prince Seesio of Lesotho – who set up the charity alongside Prince Harry – also resigned over the scandal.
The two slammed Dr. Chandauka's leadership as "untenable" and sided with trustees in a row over moving the organization's fundraising operations to Africa.