Meghan Markle Accused of Sparking Husband Harry's Catastrophic Charity Downfall — As Diva Duchess 'Never Liked' Boss of Good Cause
Meghan Markle has been accused of sparking husband Harry's catastrophic charity downfall.
RadarOnline.com can report the former Hollywood actress "never liked" the Sentebale charity boss, Dr. Sophie Chandauka – which led to the unravelling of the beloved organization.
After Prince Harry's charity was hit by bullying, harassment and misogyny claims – he announced he was resigning as a patron.
Back in 2006, the royal co-founded Sentebale, the charity he created in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.
The charity was created to help young people in the southern African nations of Lesotho and Botswana with health issues – including HIV and AIDS.
Now, a source told the DailyMail.com that Prince Harry's charity downfall all "started" because of Markle reportedly disliking Dr. Sophie Chandauka.
According to the insider, Harry "unleashed the Sussex machine" after Dr. Chandauka tried to make changes within the charity.
They said: "The problem, though, started with Meghan – Meghan doesn’t like Sophie."
In a series of bombshell revelations, Dr. Sophie Chandauka has been opening up about the couple since the nasty fallout.
In a bombshell interview, she slammed the royal couple and labeled their brand "toxic."
An example of the issues with Markle, Dr. Sophie Chandauka claimed the former actress caused disruption when she decided to make a surprise visit with superstar tennis player Serena Williams by her side at the Grand Champions Polo Club on April 12 last year.
She told Sky News: "We would have been really excited had we known ahead of time, but we didn't. And so the choreography went badly on stage because we had too many people on stage.
"The international press captured this, and there was a lot of talk about the Duchess and the choreography on stage and whether she should have been there and her treatment of me."
As seen in shocking footage from the event in question, Markle is seen telling Dr. Chandauka where to stand on stage.
Dr. Chandauka even claimed Prince Harry had urged her to publish a statement in support of his wife and said: "Prince Harry asked me to issue some sort of a statement in support of the Duchess, and I said I wouldn't.
"Not because I didn't care about the Duchess, but because I knew what would happen if I did so, number one. And number two, because we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes."
Prince Harry's reps denied the "harassment and bullying at scale" allegations.
Prince Seesio of Lesotho – who set up the charity in 2006 alongside Prince Harry – also resigned last week.
The two slammed Dr. Chandauka's leadership as "untenable" and sided with trustees in a row over moving the organization's fundraising operations to Africa.
In a joint statement, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso said they were resigning from their roles with "heavy hearts" and in "solidarity with the board of trustees."