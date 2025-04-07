Meghan Markle Accused of Sparking Husband Harry's Catastrophic Charity Downfall — As Diva Duchess 'Never Liked' Boss of Good Cause

In a series of bombshell revelations, Dr. Sophie Chandauka has been opening up about the couple since the nasty fallout.

In a bombshell interview, she slammed the royal couple and labeled their brand "toxic."

An example of the issues with Markle, Dr. Sophie Chandauka claimed the former actress caused disruption when she decided to make a surprise visit with superstar tennis player Serena Williams by her side at the Grand Champions Polo Club on April 12 last year.

She told Sky News: "We would have been really excited had we known ahead of time, but we didn't. And so the choreography went badly on stage because we had too many people on stage.

"The international press captured this, and there was a lot of talk about the Duchess and the choreography on stage and whether she should have been there and her treatment of me."

As seen in shocking footage from the event in question, Markle is seen telling Dr. Chandauka where to stand on stage.