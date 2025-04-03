Drones are not just being used and abused by perverse looky-loos. There has also been a skyrocketing problem of criminals using them to case their targets or keep an eye out while crimes are underway.

Fraietta revealed: "We're seeing robberies happen every day with the assistance of drones."

Flying drones have been blamed for a string of robberies in Southern California, and sports leagues like the NBA and NFL have warned athletes to be cautious about their homes while playing in other cities.

The concern has gone global as well. Siete Hamminga, CEO of Netherlands-based Robin Radar, said drone-assisted burglaries have occurred in Europe, as well: "I don’t think it’s super common, but we have seen a number of cases in which drones were used for reconnaissance in high-end burglaries.

"Drones can be used to plan and to understand how a home is protected, and they can also be used in real time, to help warn that they need to get out of there."