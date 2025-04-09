Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Has Ditched ALL His Party Boy Buddies' And Even Skipped Close Pal's Wedding — Despite Rumors His Marriage is Collapsing

prince harry ditched party boy buddies
Source: MEGA

Harry is said to have dumped all his friends in the U.K. despite rumors raging his marriage is collapsing.

April 9 2025, Published 6:10 a.m. ET

Royal turncoat Prince Harry is treating his pals the same way he does his family – and recently skipped the wedding of one of his closest pals despite being invited amid secretly jetting into the UK to demand more cash from the public purse.

And he also dodged seeing his cancer-stricken father King Charles as the monarch jetted to Italy for a long-standing engagement – with Harry's pal said to be left raging the prince was a no-show for his nuptials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

prince harry branded pathetic exploitative showed son archie famous landmine footage of tragic mom princess diana
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex also failed to see his father King Charles when he was back in Britain.

At his own wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, Harry stood shoulder to shoulder in a photo with close confidant Charles Vivian, which was shared in the Sussexes' Netflix series.

However, when Lord Vivian tied the knot with his new wife Saweda Kamara at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London at the weekend, Harry, 40, was nowhere to be seen and seems to have now turned his back on his "party boy" buddies from the time before he met Markle.

Lord Vivian, 58, a public relations expert, is said to have helped the prince set up several of his charity trips to Africa and the Duke of Sussex even was an usher at his first wedding.

But Vivian said Harry was invited to the wedding but did not attend. When asked why he was not there to celebrate the happy day, he said only: "I don't know. He has a lot on."

prince harry meghan markle exile king charles cancer hospitalization
Source: MEGA

Harry's wife Meghan Markle has remained in the United States with their two young children while he launches his latest court battle.

News of Harry skipping the wedding comes as he made a secret trip to the UK, landing just hours before King Charles traveled to Italy for a historic state visit.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have landed in London on Sunday, the same weekend as the wedding, with the trip coming ahead of the latest stage of his legal challenge over the level of security he is given when he is in the UK, starting at the Court of Appeal this week.

He wants the UK taxpayer to foot the bill for his security despite quitting the Royal Family for a new life in the United States.

Arriving on Sunday April 6 meant Harry's time in the UK overlapped with his father, whom he last saw more than a year ago when it was first announced the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer but sources say they didn't meet up

prince harry ditched party boy buddies
Source: MEGA

Harry has appeared in court to demand more cash from the British government for his security.

Harry has been battling to receive more taxpayer-funded protection when in the UK.

It comes after the royal last year reeled in millions of dollars in his legal battle against the publisher of a tabloid newspaper.

prince harry ditched party boy buddies
Source: MEGA

Last year the royal won a $12million damages settlement from a British newspaper group for illegal snooping into his life.

News Group Newspapers (NGN), which publishes U.K. newspaper The Sun, admitted they hired private investigators to gather information about Harry between 1996 and 2011, RadarOnline.com revealed.

Harry's settlement is believed to have involved an eight-figure sum, possibly more than $12million – which covers damages in his six-year case against the publisher over accusations of illegal information gathering by them and the private investigators.

In a statement, NGN offered "a full and unequivocal apology" to the royal and confirmed they had agreed to pay him "substantial damages."

