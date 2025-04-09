At his own wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, Harry stood shoulder to shoulder in a photo with close confidant Charles Vivian, which was shared in the Sussexes' Netflix series.

However, when Lord Vivian tied the knot with his new wife Saweda Kamara at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London at the weekend, Harry, 40, was nowhere to be seen and seems to have now turned his back on his "party boy" buddies from the time before he met Markle.

Lord Vivian, 58, a public relations expert, is said to have helped the prince set up several of his charity trips to Africa and the Duke of Sussex even was an usher at his first wedding.

But Vivian said Harry was invited to the wedding but did not attend. When asked why he was not there to celebrate the happy day, he said only: "I don't know. He has a lot on."