EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand Faces New Legal Battle as He's Sued By One of World's Top Publishers For Failing to Deliver Two Self-Help Books

The first book was due by May 2021 and the second before the end of that year, but neither had been delivered by September 2023 when the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into a string of sexual assault allegations made against Brand.

The comedian has vehemently denied the allegations and said all of his relationships have been “consensual."

In December 2023, Pan Macmillan moved to terminate their contract with Brand.

The company is now seeking compensation of $300,000 for "wasted expenditure" from the comedian and his company, along with interest and legal costs.

According to the legal documents, Brand’s contract said he "absolutely and unconditionally guarantees to Macmillan… the full and prompt performance and observance of all the obligations required."

If he defaulted on the contract, Brand agreed to "personally fully perform and fulfil such obligations and pay to Macmillan all damages that may arise in consequence of any such default."

According to the publisher, Brand has "failed to produce the typescripts for the books at all."