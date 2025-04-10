EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand Faces New Legal Battle as He's Sued By One of World's Top Publishers For Failing to Deliver Two Self-Help Books
Rape-accused Russell Brand is being sued for $300,000 by a publishing giant for not penning two non-fiction books.
The actor and comedian, 49, is the author of a number of bestsellers dating back to his 2007 memoir My Booky Wook, which was published by Hodder & Stoughton, but he has failed to put pen to paper and is in breach of a contract, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His two most recent works were both published by Pan Macmillan: 2017’s Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions and 2019’s Mentors: How to Help and be Helped.
According to court documents lodged in the United Kingdom, in January 2021, Brand’s company Pablo Diablo’s Legitimate Business Firm Ltd signed a deal with Pan Macmillan with a $740,000 advance for two further "original literary works of non-fiction."
The first book was due by May 2021 and the second before the end of that year, but neither had been delivered by September 2023 when the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into a string of sexual assault allegations made against Brand.
The comedian has vehemently denied the allegations and said all of his relationships have been “consensual."
In December 2023, Pan Macmillan moved to terminate their contract with Brand.
The company is now seeking compensation of $300,000 for "wasted expenditure" from the comedian and his company, along with interest and legal costs.
According to the legal documents, Brand’s contract said he "absolutely and unconditionally guarantees to Macmillan… the full and prompt performance and observance of all the obligations required."
If he defaulted on the contract, Brand agreed to "personally fully perform and fulfil such obligations and pay to Macmillan all damages that may arise in consequence of any such default."
According to the publisher, Brand has "failed to produce the typescripts for the books at all."
We recently told how Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault nearly two years after detectives launched an investigation after receiving a number of allegations in the United Kingdom.
RadarOnline.com reported the shamed comic's charges stemmed from offenses involving four women between the years 1999 and 2005.
The charges against Brand came after detectives launched an investigation after receiving a handful of allegations against the disgraced actor.
According to reports, the 49-year-old is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004.
In addition, he has also been charged with indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005.
He is expected to make an appearance in court for his first hearing on Friday, May 2.
Before Brand was charged, he quit the United Kingdom for the United States and started cozying up to President Trump.
RadarOnline.com reported in early February that the disgraced actor was spending time at Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound hoping to make high-powered connections that would have made him immune from being snagged by U.K. cops.
Weeks before Brand was charged, an insider told us: "Brand is no fool and is homed in on Trump and his supporters as a way of making sure he'll never be extradited to Britain if charges are brought.
"He knows that if he's a friend of President Trump then he'll have his back and will make sure he's not taken back to the U.K. should that eventuality ever arise."