EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of Giving Away Her New As Ever Products to Pals — Before Claiming They Had 'Sold Out' in 30 Minutes
Meghan Markle released her As Ever range last week and excitedly claimed that it had completely sold out within half an hour of going live.
But the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has been accused of using the "oldest marketing trick in the book" by one royal expert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Royal family expert Richard Eden was quick to brand the As Ever range as "pathetic" due to the limited range of products available.
He said: "Have you had a look at her lifestyle website As Ever? It went live yesterday with the prices and everything It's really pathetic. There's only about ten items. I was expecting quite a nice range.
"Come on. Sold out. I mean, give me a break. That's the oldest marketing trick in the book."
Markle is now working hard to make the venture stick after rebranding her failing company American Riviera Orchard.
The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle company become As Eve in February, in a new Instagram video fans thought was Markle calling out the royal family, RadarOnline.com revealed.
In the social media clip, Markle was in her garden as her husband Prince Harry made a cameo and told her, "It's recording," before handing the phone to the mom-of-two.
She said: "Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera,' that sounds like such a great name. It's my neighborhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."
Social media was then swamped with photos of her showbiz pals opening freebie boxes of As Ever goodies, and on source told us: "She's just given most of her stock away to high-profile pals to create a buzz and left a few odds and ends for the people to buy online."
The claims came after another well-placed source insisted that Markle's assertions that her products sold out in 30 minutes was part of a "common marketing ploy" to "fake demand" and also hoover up the data from people visiting the website.
"Showing that there is a sell out is very common for new brands to fake demand. There is no warehouse full of jams," one industry insider told adding of all those who have signed up to be notified when its products are back on sale: "Meghan has all their data now."
The launch came after she was forced to give the firm a new name.
Markle also touched on how she had not been able to share her passion for food and home for "years" after she shut down her blog The Tig – words many believed was her calling out the royal family.
She continued: "As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do.
"And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."
"I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating."