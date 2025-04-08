Prince Harry 'Broken Beyond Repair': How He Was 'Totally Blindsided' by Charity Scandal… As 'Crumbling Marriage' Rumors Erupt
Prince Harry has been "broken" by the scandal that currently engulfs his Sentebale charity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In March, Harry quit the charity – which he co-founded in memory of his mother Princess Diana – saying he was forced to step down "in support of and solidarity with" the board of trustees who had also resigned, following disagreements with the chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.
After Harry's charity was hit by bullying, harassment and misogyny claims from Dr. Chandauka, he announced he was resigning as a patron.
A source close to the royal said the 40-year-old did so with a heavy heart: "He's completely wracked with guilt over what Diana would think."
However, Harry feels that Dr. Chandauka forced his hand after stabbing him in the back.
The insider added: "He's furious over what he considers to be a betrayal. The destruction of the charity he set up in Princess Diana's honor has left Harry totally devastated."
At the heart of the disagreement is a major falling out between the prince, other trustees, and Dr. Chandauka, a Zimbabwean lawyer, and businesswoman with a gilded career in London and New York.
Dr. Chandauka took over in July 2023 and set about diversifying the charity's income streams.
When donations were weaker than expected, the trustees apparently asked her to step down, yet she claims it was the "toxicity" of the Sussex brand that dented income.
After Harry and the board left, Dr. Chandauka poured fuel on the fire by seemingly targeting her former friend in a scathing retort.
She wrote: "There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.
"Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to the press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir (misogyny against black women) – and the cover-up that ensued."
However, insiders claim tension between Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 43, also influenced his decision to leave.
One source told RadarOnline.com: "It's unlike Harry to walk away from something that means so much to him, he was so passionate about the charity.
"The turmoil surrounding his marriage is clearly affecting him and it's sparking all sorts of rash decisions.
"There's a bigger picture to this and the longer his troubles with Meghan continue, the likelihood of more irrational moves like this will be on the cards."
Markle reportedly did not like Dr. Chandauka, and the tension between the two only ballooned.
According to the insider, Harry "unleashed the Sussex machine" after Dr. Chandauka tried to make changes within the charity.
They said: "The problem, though, started with Meghan – Meghan doesn’t like Sophie."
Dr. Chandauka felt the same way, as she claimed the former actress caused disruption when she decided to make a surprise visit with superstar tennis player Serena Williams by her side at the Grand Champions Polo Club on April 12 last year.
She told Sky News: "We would have been really excited had we known ahead of time, but we didn't. And so the choreography went badly on stage because we had too many people on stage.
"The international press captured this, and there was a lot of talk about the Duchess and the choreography on stage and whether she should have been there and her treatment of me."