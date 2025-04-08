Prince Harry 'Broken Beyond Repair': How He Was 'Totally Blindsided' by Charity Scandal… As 'Crumbling Marriage' Rumors Erupt

At the heart of the disagreement is a major falling out between the prince, other trustees, and Dr. Chandauka, a Zimbabwean lawyer, and businesswoman with a gilded career in London and New York.

Dr. Chandauka took over in July 2023 and set about diversifying the charity's income streams.

When donations were weaker than expected, the trustees apparently asked her to step down, yet she claims it was the "toxicity" of the Sussex brand that dented income.

After Harry and the board left, Dr. Chandauka poured fuel on the fire by seemingly targeting her former friend in a scathing retort.

She wrote: "There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.

"Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to the press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir (misogyny against black women) – and the cover-up that ensued."