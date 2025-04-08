Your tip
Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Will be BARRED From Attending Princess Diana Bodyguard Funeral' as Brother William and Dad Charles 'Don't Want Him Overshadowing Tributes With Drama'

prince harry barred diana bodyguard funeral pp
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been told not to attend the funeral of his former bodyguard by King Charles and Prince William.

April 8 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Royal turncoat Prince Harry has been banned from attending the funeral of the much-loved bodyguard who was with him the day he learned that his mother Princess Diana had died.

RadarOnline.com can reveal his dad King Charles and elder brother William don't want the Duke of Sussex's presence to overshadow the somber occasion.

king charles prince william secret power battle exposed
Source: MEGA

The senior royals don't want the farewell to become a 'circus.'

The senior royals have told Harry that his attendance could turn the send-off for Graham Craker in the United Kingdom into an "unseemly circus" and that he should remain in the United States.

A palace insider told us: "It has been communicated to Prince Harry that his presence at the send-off for Graham Craker may detract from the solemnity of the occasion.

"As such, it is suggested that he remain in the United States to allow the family and friends of the deceased to commemorate his life without distraction. This decision reflects a desire to honor Mr. Craker appropriately and uphold the dignity of the Royal Family's public engagements."

sussex spiral prince harry alone heartbroken
Source: MEGA

The bodyguard was with Harry the day he learned that his mother Princess Diana had died in 1997.

Craker, 77, nicknamed Crackers by the young brothers, walked with them behind their mum’s hearse as it made its way from St James’s Palace to Westminster Abbey in London for her funeral service.

He then sat in the front of the hearse carrying the Princess to her final resting place at Althorp House in Northamptonshire.

And footage on the day showed him having to get out of the car to clear flowers from the windscreen thrown by the thousands of well-wishers.

In his memoir Spare, Harry wrote: "The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen.

"The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot. We always called him Crackers. We thought that was hysterical."

princess diana crash tunnel car
Source: JCCP/MAXPPP/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Princess Diana was killed in a Paris car crash along with lover Dodi Fayed.

Craker, a guest at Kate and William’s wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011, spent 35 years in the Met Police in London, with 15 years serving as a royal bodyguard until his retirement in 2001.

He was also made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order by the late Queen Elizabeth II for services to the Royal Family.

During an interview after his retirement, he described being at Balmoral in Scotland with the Royal Family when news broke that Diana had been killed in a 1997 car crash in Paris.

He said: "I crept down the stairs to the house phone and dialled the duty office at Buckingham Palace.

"They said there were reports there’d been an accident and Dodi Fayed had been killed and the Princess had a broken arm."

princess diana funeral
Source: Don / iPhoto Inc./Newscom/The Mega Agency

Harry walked behind his mum’s hearse as it made its way from St James’s Palace to Westminster Abbey in London for her funeral service.

On discovering Diana had also been killed, he added: "It was disbelief, really, and obviously a great deal of sorrow.

"You try and deal with it as best you can but you do get quite emotional about it."

He went on: "Perhaps the most emotional was seeing William the morning after. I saw William walking his dog outside, and I walked up to him and said, 'I’m very, very sorry to hear your bad news.' William very sadly said, 'Thank you.'"

Of the funeral, he said: "I was standing at the rear of the hearse and William looked up and acknowledged me. I looked toward him and nodded.

"William was comforted I was with his mum on her final journey."

