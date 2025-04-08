EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Will be BARRED From Attending Princess Diana Bodyguard Funeral' as Brother William and Dad Charles 'Don't Want Him Overshadowing Tributes With Drama'

Craker, 77, nicknamed Crackers by the young brothers, walked with them behind their mum’s hearse as it made its way from St James’s Palace to Westminster Abbey in London for her funeral service.

He then sat in the front of the hearse carrying the Princess to her final resting place at Althorp House in Northamptonshire.

And footage on the day showed him having to get out of the car to clear flowers from the windscreen thrown by the thousands of well-wishers.

In his memoir Spare, Harry wrote: "The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen.

"The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot. We always called him Crackers. We thought that was hysterical."