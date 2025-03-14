The TRUTH About Princess Diana: Tragic Princess' Pals Reveal Secrets She Took to Grave as Her Ex-Lover Speaks Out About 'Misunderstood' Royal

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Hewitt slammed BBC and claimed late journalist Martin Bashir "lied" and "inveigled" to land an interview with Diana in 1995, which he called "appalling."

But during her chat with Bashir, Diana accused Hewitt of bad behavior. She said she was "devastated" after Hewitt shared intimate details of their five-year romance with author Anna Pasternak for her 1994 book, Princess in Love.

She added: "It was very distressing for me that a friend of mine, who I had trusted, made money out of me – I was in love with him. But I was very let down."