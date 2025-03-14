Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Princess Diana

The TRUTH About Princess Diana: Tragic Princess' Pals Reveal Secrets She Took to Grave as Her Ex-Lover Speaks Out About 'Misunderstood' Royal

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Details of Princess Diana's five-year affair with James Hewitts has been revealed.

Profile Image

March 14 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Princess Diana's inner circle has opened up on the "secrets" she took to the grave, including her first major love affair and her true personality, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nearly three decades after the Princess of Wales was killed in a car accident in Paris, her former lover James Hewitt continues to defend her legacy – and recently claimed the beloved royal was "misunderstood."

Article continues below advertisement
princess dianas secret passionate affair with james hewitt revealed
Source: MEGA

Diana said in 1995 she was 'devastated' James Hewitt revealed their romance in Anna Pasternak's 1994 book.

Article continues below advertisement

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Hewitt slammed BBC and claimed late journalist Martin Bashir "lied" and "inveigled" to land an interview with Diana in 1995, which he called "appalling."

But during her chat with Bashir, Diana accused Hewitt of bad behavior. She said she was "devastated" after Hewitt shared intimate details of their five-year romance with author Anna Pasternak for her 1994 book, Princess in Love.

She added: "It was very distressing for me that a friend of mine, who I had trusted, made money out of me – I was in love with him. But I was very let down."

Article continues below advertisement
princess dianas secret passionate affair with james hewitt revealed
Source: MEGA

Diana's butler Paul Burrell said he was 'entrusted' with her 'secret' romance with Hewitt when he began working for the household in 1987.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told InTouch Hewitt's recent emergence, after largely avoiding the spotlight, leads some to believe he's planning another major tell-all.

They added: "He could clear up a lot of myths and tell the truth about Diana."

According to her longtime butler, Paul Burrell, Hewitt knows secrets Diana took to the grave.

Burrell told the outlet: "He knew the princess intimately for years. She wrote to him almost every day during their passionate affair.

"He has information and a personal insight which is unrivaled. Certainly enough to write another book."

Article continues below advertisement
princess diana james hewitt healing royal riff prince harry william
Source: MEGA

Diana was said to share her marriage issues, including lack of intimacy with Charles, to Hewitt.

Article continues below advertisement

Diana and Hewitt first met at a cocktail party in 1986. Then 25-year-old Diana asked Hewitt, who was three years older than her and played polo with then-Prince Charles, if he could give her riding lessons.

According to Princess in Love, the duo eventually gave in to their mutual attraction after a private dinner at Kensington Palace.

Hewitt noted the evening in his memoir, writing: "That night, our affair began. It was Diana who initiated it."

Article continues below advertisement
john travolta princess diana dance story secret friendship
Source: MEGA

Burrell said Diana 'trusted' Hewitt 'with everything in her world.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of 'Get Shorty,' Gene Hackman

'Get Shorty' Director Barry Sonnenfeld Reveals How Gene Hackman Was in 'Constant, Self-Loathing Pain and HATED Himself'

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp

'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp's Loved Ones 'All Thought She Was 'Mental' Ahead of Devastating Cancer Diagnosis — Before Realizing She Was 'On Her Deathbed'

Article continues below advertisement

Burrell was said to be in charge of arranging their secret rendezvous.

He recalled: "When I joined the household 1987, I was entrusted with this secret."

Diana's butler claimed he often helped smuggle the "very charismatic" Hewitt into the palace to see the princess, adding, "Diana was in love with James and trusted him with everything in her world."

As a result, Diana was said to have poured her heart out to Hewitt, including marital problems with Charles, the lack of intimacy in their marriage and her jealousy over his relationship with future-wife Camilla Parker Bowles.

Diana also shared her struggled with bulimia and self-esteem.

Pasternak wrote: "What is seemed she most craved from him was his approval. It was not only she hungered for personal acceptance, that she needed to be constantly reassured that she was a beautiful, sexual woman... She also needed someone to voice some appreciation for her public life and duties."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.