EXCLUSIVE: Read Princess Diana's Uncensored Love Letters to Prince Charles as She 'Tried Everything' to Woo Him Away From Mistress Camilla

He had hoped they'd share the books and then discuss them in the evenings, but his new bride didn't want to discuss books during the honeymoon, she wanted to spend time with him.

Junor said: "She hated his wretched books and was offended that he might prefer to bury his head in one of them rather than sit and talk to her. She resented him sitting hours at his easel, too, and they had many blazing rows."

In fact, one day when Charles was painting on the deck of the Britannia, he went off to look for something. He came back to find that Diana had smashed his easel and art supplies to smithereens.

They also fought over the fact that Charles wore cufflinks Camilla had given him – two Cs entwined. Diana asked him: "Camilla gave you those, didn't she?"

He said: "Yes, so what's wrong? They're a present from a friend."

Diana later said: "And boy, did we have a row. Jealousy, total jealousy."