EXCLUSIVE: How Country Icon Reba McEntire is Starting Over at 70 – With Surprise Wedding Bells, Making Peace with Past and Finding Comfort in God
Reba Mcentire is set to celebrate her 70th birthday by blasting her already supercharged schedule with a dose of rocket fuel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She's got a new movie, new marriage plans, new tour and new goals in the works to make this year her biggest, brightest and most successful one yet.
The singer gushed: "I have a lot to be thankful for. I'm happy, healthy and I am loved."
The megastar's life is a testament to resilience, strength and stands as a beacon of inspiration after transforming personal and professional tragedies into milestones of triumph.
Born in Oklahoma, McEntire's early life on the family ranch instilled in her a work ethic and determination that would become the bedrock of her illustrious career.
She grew up the daughter and granddaughter of rodeo stars, along with a mom and three siblings who formed the Singing McEntires after singing together on family car trips to see her award-winning steer wrestler dad perform.
She said: "We didn't have radio in the car. It was four kids in the backseat, rough-housing and, you know, Mama would get us to sing to pass the time."
In 1975, country performer Red Steagall heard her sing the national anthem at a rodeo and helped her secure a country music contract in Nashville.
Through the 1980s, she released a slew of studio albums and had a dozen country hits.
She's gone through some tough times in her 70 years. In 1991, her entire band and tour manager, who were all her friends, died in a tragic plane crash. She remembers them every year on March 16, the anniversary of the horror.
McEntire admitted: "I don't guess it ever stops hurting."
In 2015, Narvel Blackstock, her husband of 26 years, broke her heart when he filed for divorce, taking up with her friend Laura Stroud, who he's since married.
A friend said: "When Narvel divorced her, it crushed her. She thought they'd be married forever."
In 2020, McEntire's mom, Jacqueline Smith, died, an event so heartbreaking that she wanted to quit the music business because she didn't want to sing anymore.
The iconic singer explained: "I told my little sister Susie when we were working at the house, I said: 'I don't know if I want to sing anymore.' She said: 'Why?' I said: 'Because I always sang for Mama. Mama was the one that inspired us kids, taught us kids how to sing, took us to our singing gigs and was our biggest cheerleader.'"
But, with God's help, McEntire was able to go on.
She said: "I don't think I could have gotten through the plane crash, the divorce, all the changes in my life without the Lord. That's that rock, that's the fortress that you lean upon when things go wrong, when things go bad."
Now, she's beginning her eighth decade by making peace with the past and starting over better than ever before.
In 2020, the Does He Love You singer found love with boyfriend Rex Linn. And five years later, she's ready to make an engagement announcement.
"Whenever he's ready, I'm ready," said Reba of the man she calls "Sugar Tot."
The two star on the singer's sitcom Happy's Place, which has just been renewed for a second season.
One of Reba's pals revealed: "She loves the idea of getting married in Las Vegas, and Rex is totally on board.
"Reba thinks choosing somewhere like the Little White Wedding Chapel would make for a great memory."
A friend said at the beginning that McEntire was still gun-shy about marriage, but Linn helped to restore her faith in long-term relationships.
The pal said: "He puts her feelings before his own, but he also isn't afraid to stand up for himself. He's a gentleman, but not a doormat, and Reba likes that."
Linn has also won the approval of Reba's son, Shelby, 35.
The friend added: "He thinks Rex is a great guy and he's especially happy that his mother has found love again. He loves the way Rex makes her smile."
Adding to her happiness, McEntire's got a new movie in the works, too. It's called the All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion, and it's based on the Fried Green Tomatoes author Fannie Flagg's book.
McEntire said: "I've always been a fan of Fannie Flagg and her writing, and it's been an honor to call her my friend for the past decade. I cannot wait to work with this incredible team to bring another one of her special stories to life on the big screen."
And on tour, she's busier than ever. In fact, she's even giving a concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on her March 28th birthday.
After that, she's set to host the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in May.
Beyond the stage and screen, McEntire's entrepreneurial spirit thrives. Her restaurant, Reba's Place, offers fans a glimpse into her world, combining her love for food, music and community.
As McEntire embarks on this new chapter at 70, she exemplifies the power of reinvention and the beauty of embracing life's ever-evolving journey. Her story is a compelling reminder that with passion, resilience and an open heart, it's possible to rise from the ashes and soar to new heights, no matter the obstacles faced along the way.
The iconic singer is facing the future armed with all the lessons of the past, plus her rock-solid belief that the Lord is her friend who wants the best for her.
She added: "No matter what happens to you, if you can draw strength from God and the people you love, nothing can ever defeat you."