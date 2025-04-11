EXCLUSIVE: How Tom Cruise Is 'Pulling Out All the Stops' to 'Woo Ana De Armas' As He Sees Her as 'Perfect Scientology-Approved Wife'
Hollywood hunk Tom Cruise may have successfully completed a mission he's found impossible to achieve in recent years... bag himself a lasting Scientology-approved leading lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He’s been married three times and has dated some of Hollywood’s biggest names, but Cruise, 62, has kept his love life low key over the last 10 years.
But following a meal together in London’s Soho on Valentine’s Day – where they were spotted getting takeout food before leaving in a taxi together – insiders say Cruise has been spending a lot of time wooing actress Ana De Armas, 36.
A source told us: "Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana’s heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned. He’s rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns.
"Ever since they began spending time together across the U.S. and Europe, Tom has been noticeably lighter on his feet, clearly excited about the potential romance. While he publicly maintains that his interest in Ana stems from a desire to cultivate a genuine professional rapport for their upcoming collaboration, it’s quite clear that his intentions run far deeper.
"He sees as her the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard."
Our insider added: "The situation is a delicate dance; he wants to work with her, but he’s also keenly aware that timing is everything. Whenever asked whether there's something more between them, Tom insists they are just colleagues, yet his admiration is impossible to miss.
"The way he speaks of her, constantly praising her talent and natural beauty, makes it abundantly clear that he is utterly enchanted by her."
Top Gun icon Cruise has already taken the next step and introduced De Armas to the two children he shares with his second wife, Nicole Kidman, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.
Another insider added: "They totally trust their dad’s taste and judgment. He doesn’t bring just anyone into his inner circle, especially when it comes to his kids.
"But he’s made a big point to include them as he gets to know Ana and she’s made a fantastic impression.
"She’s very down to earth and authentic, which is what matters most to Bella and Connor. They’re great at sniffing out people that are just trying to use their dad, so it means a lot that Ana has passed the test with them and gotten their seal of approval."
A relationship between Cruise and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 37, ended in February last year after just four months, with insiders reporting that things had simply run their course.
And the pint-sized star's fling with Victoria Chanel, 26, fizzled out after he spent the summer with the celebrated singer-songwriter and pianist.
She was spotted with the actor at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK where she sang with Coldplay.
And she was also seen with the actor when the pair met Bruce Springsteen at a show in London, leading to further speculation that they were romancing.
But now he's firmly back in the dating game and "pulling out all the stops to snare his new love interest," our source said.