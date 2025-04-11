EXCLUSIVE: How Tom Cruise Is 'Pulling Out All the Stops' to 'Woo Ana De Armas' As He Sees Her as 'Perfect Scientology-Approved Wife'

Our insider added: "The situation is a delicate dance; he wants to work with her, but he’s also keenly aware that timing is everything. Whenever asked whether there's something more between them, Tom insists they are just colleagues, yet his admiration is impossible to miss.

"The way he speaks of her, constantly praising her talent and natural beauty, makes it abundantly clear that he is utterly enchanted by her."

Top Gun icon Cruise has already taken the next step and introduced De Armas to the two children he shares with his second wife, Nicole Kidman, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.

Another insider added: "They totally trust their dad’s taste and judgment. He doesn’t bring just anyone into his inner circle, especially when it comes to his kids.

"But he’s made a big point to include them as he gets to know Ana and she’s made a fantastic impression.

"She’s very down to earth and authentic, which is what matters most to Bella and Connor. They’re great at sniffing out people that are just trying to use their dad, so it means a lot that Ana has passed the test with them and gotten their seal of approval."