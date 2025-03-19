Ben Stiller Reveals Shocking Truth About Tom Cruise’s Last-Minute 'Tropic Thunder' Plot Change – And Tells How 'Hilariously Awful' Home Video Sparked Unexpected Collaboration

Stiller, riding high on the ongoing success of Severance , recently revealed how Cruise dramatically altered the plot of his 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder with an iconic character suggestion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tom Cruise 's unforgettable role in one of Ben Stiller 's biggest films all stemmed from a "bad" home movie.

The actor said he and Cruise stayed in touch after working on a "fun and weird" short for the 2000 MTV Movie Awards , hoping to collaborate again.

While on Jason and Travis Kelce 's New Heights Podcast Wednesday, Stiller, 59, discussed how his bond with the Mission: Impossible star strengthened through a playful project.

The actors came together when Stiller was making a satirical home film for his wife, Christine Taylor, which Cruise agreed to be a part of.

The movie starred Stiller's brother-in-law Brian Taylor, also dubbed "the worst actor ever" – and Stiller thought it would be funny to pair him with one of the biggest names in the biz.

While working on the Tropic Thunder script, Stiller explained he created a "hilariously awful" home movie for his wife Christine Taylor 's birthday, which was a take off the Fox show 24.

Shortly after filming the satire, Stiller asked Cruise if he would be down to play a role in Tropic Thunder, which he co-wrote with Justin Theroux.

Getting the actor on board, the home movie had Brian reciting Jack Nicholson 's iconic speech from A Few Good Men to Cruise.

Since the role was a comedic departure from Cruise's usual characters, it became one of the biggest standout performances.

Stiller said Cruise then made a suggestion and ultimately added in his character of Les Grossman – a foul-mouthed, overweight Hollywood producer – to the film.

After reading the script, the Top Gun: Maverick actor felt something was lacking.

Stiller explained: "He looked and he said, 'You know, you make fun of the actors, you make fun of everybody and the agents and all that, but you don't make fun of the studio heads. You should add a studio head.'

"It was his idea, that character. That character did not exist before he suggested it.

"And then it became such an important part of the story – and this was three months before we started shooting the movie."

Stiller then said he and Theroux rewrote the whole movie, adding the new character into the scenes.