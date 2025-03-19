Ben Stiller Reveals Shocking Truth About Tom Cruise’s Last-Minute 'Tropic Thunder' Plot Change – And Tells How 'Hilariously Awful' Home Video Sparked Unexpected Collaboration
Tom Cruise's unforgettable role in one of Ben Stiller's biggest films all stemmed from a "bad" home movie.
Stiller, riding high on the ongoing success of Severance, recently revealed how Cruise dramatically altered the plot of his 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder with an iconic character suggestion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights Podcast Wednesday, Stiller, 59, discussed how his bond with the Mission: Impossible star strengthened through a playful project.
The actor said he and Cruise stayed in touch after working on a "fun and weird" short for the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, hoping to collaborate again.
While working on the Tropic Thunder script, Stiller explained he created a "hilariously awful" home movie for his wife Christine Taylor's birthday, which was a take off the Fox show 24.
The movie starred Stiller's brother-in-law Brian Taylor, also dubbed "the worst actor ever" – and Stiller thought it would be funny to pair him with one of the biggest names in the biz.
Getting the actor on board, the home movie had Brian reciting Jack Nicholson's iconic speech from A Few Good Men to Cruise.
Shortly after filming the satire, Stiller asked Cruise if he would be down to play a role in Tropic Thunder, which he co-wrote with Justin Theroux.
After reading the script, the Top Gun: Maverick actor felt something was lacking.
Stiller said Cruise then made a suggestion and ultimately added in his character of Les Grossman – a foul-mouthed, overweight Hollywood producer – to the film.
Since the role was a comedic departure from Cruise's usual characters, it became one of the biggest standout performances.
Stiller explained: "He looked and he said, 'You know, you make fun of the actors, you make fun of everybody and the agents and all that, but you don't make fun of the studio heads. You should add a studio head.'
"It was his idea, that character. That character did not exist before he suggested it.
"And then it became such an important part of the story – and this was three months before we started shooting the movie."
Stiller then said he and Theroux rewrote the whole movie, adding the new character into the scenes.
Cruise also suggested his character dance in the film, with Stiller noting how Grossman's demeanor was basically created off Cruise's "instinct."
Stiller took on multiple roles in Tropic Thunder, serving as the star, director, cowriter, and producer.
As for his wife, the Severance producer married Christine, 53, in 2000, and they welcomed their children, daughter Ella in 2002 and son Quinlin in 2005.
After 17 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2017 but never finalized a divorce. They reignited their romance while living together during the coronavirus pandemic.
EXCLUSIVE: Twelve Hollywood Titans Who Survived Cancer – Including Hugh Jackman's SIX Bouts of Disease and Jane Fonda's DECADES-Long Fight With Illness
In January, Stiller said of their reconciliation: "I think we both wanted it in a relationship. We've been married for 25 years, you have to work at it.
"COVID happened and we all got in a house together with our family. I’m grateful. I’m so grateful we’re back together."
He also discussed balancing his personal and work life in an interview last month.
Stiller said: "Sometimes I have to be pulled from (work). I also really love hanging out with my family and Christine and having fun together.
"So I’m happy that I didn’t totally miss the boat on that."