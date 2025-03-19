Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller Reveals Shocking Truth About Tom Cruise’s Last-Minute 'Tropic Thunder' Plot Change – And Tells How 'Hilariously Awful' Home Video Sparked Unexpected Collaboration

Split photo of Ben Stiller, Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Ben Stiller dished on creating a 'bad' home movie with Tom Cruise.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 19 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Cruise's unforgettable role in one of Ben Stiller's biggest films all stemmed from a "bad" home movie.

Stiller, riding high on the ongoing success of Severance, recently revealed how Cruise dramatically altered the plot of his 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder with an iconic character suggestion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
ben stiller tom cruise tropic thunder plot changes home movie collaboration
Source: MEGA

Stiller revealed Cruise ultimately created his iconic character of Les Grossman in 'Tropic Thunder.'

Article continues below advertisement

While on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights Podcast Wednesday, Stiller, 59, discussed how his bond with the Mission: Impossible star strengthened through a playful project.

The actor said he and Cruise stayed in touch after working on a "fun and weird" short for the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, hoping to collaborate again.

Article continues below advertisement
ben stiller tom cruise tropic thunder plot changes home movie collaboration
Source: MEGA

The actors came together when Stiller was making a satirical home film for his wife, Christine Taylor, which Cruise agreed to be a part of.

Article continues below advertisement

While working on the Tropic Thunder script, Stiller explained he created a "hilariously awful" home movie for his wife Christine Taylor's birthday, which was a take off the Fox show 24.

The movie starred Stiller's brother-in-law Brian Taylor, also dubbed "the worst actor ever" – and Stiller thought it would be funny to pair him with one of the biggest names in the biz.

Article continues below advertisement

Getting the actor on board, the home movie had Brian reciting Jack Nicholson's iconic speech from A Few Good Men to Cruise.

Shortly after filming the satire, Stiller asked Cruise if he would be down to play a role in Tropic Thunder, which he co-wrote with Justin Theroux.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

After reading the script, the Top Gun: Maverick actor felt something was lacking.

Stiller said Cruise then made a suggestion and ultimately added in his character of Les Grossman – a foul-mouthed, overweight Hollywood producer – to the film.

Since the role was a comedic departure from Cruise's usual characters, it became one of the biggest standout performances.

Article continues below advertisement

Stiller explained: "He looked and he said, 'You know, you make fun of the actors, you make fun of everybody and the agents and all that, but you don't make fun of the studio heads. You should add a studio head.'

"It was his idea, that character. That character did not exist before he suggested it.

"And then it became such an important part of the story – and this was three months before we started shooting the movie."

Stiller then said he and Theroux rewrote the whole movie, adding the new character into the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement
ben stiller tom cruise tropic thunder plot changes home movie collaboration
Source: MEGA

Cruise and Stiller stayed in touch after appearing in a 'fun' short together for the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruise also suggested his character dance in the film, with Stiller noting how Grossman's demeanor was basically created off Cruise's "instinct."

Stiller took on multiple roles in Tropic Thunder, serving as the star, director, cowriter, and producer.

Article continues below advertisement

As for his wife, the Severance producer married Christine, 53, in 2000, and they welcomed their children, daughter Ella in 2002 and son Quinlin in 2005.

After 17 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2017 but never finalized a divorce. They reignited their romance while living together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
hollywood stars beat cancer hugh jackman jane fonda

EXCLUSIVE: Twelve Hollywood Titans Who Survived Cancer – Including Hugh Jackman's SIX Bouts of Disease and Jane Fonda's DECADES-Long Fight With Illness

victoria beckham determined to expose vulnerable side reality show as she bids to become next billionaire kris jenner momager pp

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Determined' to Expose 'Vulnerable Side' in New Reality Show — As She Bids to Become Next Billionaire Kris Jenner-Style Momager

Article continues below advertisement

In January, Stiller said of their reconciliation: "I think we both wanted it in a relationship. We've been married for 25 years, you have to work at it.

"COVID happened and we all got in a house together with our family. I’m grateful. I’m so grateful we’re back together."

Article continues below advertisement
ben stiller tom cruise tropic thunder plot changes home movie collaboration
Source: MEGA

Stiller recently opened up about balancing his work and home life after reconnecting with his wife.

He also discussed balancing his personal and work life in an interview last month.

Stiller said: "Sometimes I have to be pulled from (work). I also really love hanging out with my family and Christine and having fun together.

"So I’m happy that I didn’t totally miss the boat on that."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.