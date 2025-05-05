Diddy's 'Not Backing Down': Disgraced Rapper 'Believes He Can Convince a Jury He's Innocent' In Sex Trafficking Trial
The trial is on, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' gloves are off.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the jailed rapper is rolling the dice in court – planning to take the stand in his own defense as his sex trafficking trial kicks off May 5.
A source close to the hip hop mogul told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Diddy is confident. He believes he can convince a jury he's innocent – in his own words. He wants the world to hear his truth."
With the entertainment world reeling from bombshell federal charges, Combs, 55, isn't ducking the drama.
Actually, insiders say he's diving right in.
One added: "He doesn’t want to hide behind lawyers. He’s still the master of the mic – and he thinks the jury will believe him over anyone else."
After rejecting a plea deal, Combs is reportedly gearing up to expose everything – from his controversial life to what he argues are fabricated accusations driven by opportunists and the media.
However, his game plan might not be the best strategy.
A former legal consultant told Shuter: "There’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance. Getting on the stand can be dangerous. Prosecutors will go after him hard."
Another source added: "He's betting everything on himself. And in classic Diddy fashion, he thinks he’s going to win."
Jury selection began on Monday in Combs' sex trafficking trial, marking the start of a courtroom showdown to determine whether the rapper used his power and fortune from the music, fashion, and spirits industries to sexually exploit, manipulate, and abuse alleged victims for years.
He now faces the possibility of a life sentence if convicted.
Federal prosecutors in New York have accused him of "abusing, threatening, and coercing women" into extended, drug-fueled sex parties with male prostitutes he referred to as "Freak Offs," while allegedly silencing them through threats.
The indictment said: "After Freak Offs, Combs and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use."
Combs has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting women for prostitution.
His defense attorneys have argued all his sexual encounters were consensual, claiming Combs was simply a swinger who invited others into his bedroom.
Potential jurors were put to the test last week and questioned about their knowledge of the case – including their ability to remain impartial and whether they could stomach the shocking, explicit evidence set to dominate the two-month trial.
The bombshell footage from 2016, showing Combs allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, is set to take center stage. Ventura and other victims are expected to take the stand.
Federal agents also seized several items during raids on Combs' homes, including electronics and AR-15-style rifles.
Despite an offer to plead guilty and avoid a long sentence, the rapper – who has been held up at a detention center in Brooklyn since his September arrest – rejected the deal.
While Combs has apologized for his actions in the video, he's maintained no excuses for his behavior.
His legal team includes prominent attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, who previously represented high-profile figures in similar cases.
Ironically, jury selection begins the same day as the Met Gala – where Combs was once a regular presence.