INVESTIGATION: Inmate 37452-054 — What Life Is Really Like for Sean 'Diddy' Combs as He Languishes in 'Hell Hole' Jail Weeks Away From Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has gone by Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and more – but behind bars, he answers to just one name: Inmate 37452-054.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rap mogul has been living in a grim "hell hole" jail cell, where he's stuck with just a TV, microwave, and no-Wi-Fi laptop for legal work – as he awaits his upcoming May 5 trial date on sex trafficking charges.