INVESTIGATION: Inmate 37452-054 — What Life Is Really Like for Sean 'Diddy' Combs as He Languishes in 'Hell Hole' Jail Weeks Away From Sex Trafficking Trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has gone by Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and more – but behind bars, he answers to just one name: Inmate 37452-054.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rap mogul has been living in a grim "hell hole" jail cell, where he's stuck with just a TV, microwave, and no-Wi-Fi laptop for legal work – as he awaits his upcoming May 5 trial date on sex trafficking charges.
After 55-year-old Combs appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty once more, he was immediately returned to the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been held since his September charges.
Despite his lawyers’ arguments for release until his May 5 trial, Combs has remained at the troubled Brooklyn jail.
Multiple hearings centered on whether he was too much of a risk to the community and likely to tamper with witnesses, leading three judges to ultimately rule against his release.
Meanwhile, life behind bars for the disgraced rapper has been far from the lavish lifestyle of mansions and personal chefs he once enjoyed.
He's currently housed in 4 North, a dormitory-style unit on the fourth floor of the jail that holds around 20 men, including some high-profile inmates.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced crypto mogul, was recently his neighbor there. CEO assassin suspect Luigi Mangione, another inmate with ties to Combs' lawyer, is also awaiting trial – though he's in a different part of the facility.
The conditions in 4 North are less restrictive compared to a different unit where inmates are confined to their cells for 23 hours a day, according to The New York Times.
Inmates in 4 North have more freedom to move around the unit, which is equipped with televisions, a microwave, and a room where they can work out using mats and exercise balls.
While Combs once enjoyed gourmet meals from private chefs, life behind bars offers far humbler fare – think lasagna or "pasta fazool" for vegetarians every second Friday of the month.
Inmates, dressed in standard-issue brown uniforms, eat in a shared dining area. They also use a bathroom with stalls.
The commissary stocks snacks like Snickers and Cheez-Its, plus toiletries, radios, and watches. Inmates can spend up to $180 every two weeks from outside contributions, with $1 mackerel packets doubling as prison currency.
While detainees in 4 North don’t have internet access, they can watch movies and listen to music on tablets available for purchase in the commissary.
Looking at "a day in the life," Combs regularly meets with his legal team – sometimes in a conference room located near the common area of 4 North.
At his lawyers' request, he was given a laptop without Wi-Fi access to review the substantial amount of evidence provided by the prosecution before his trial.
He is allowed to use the laptop daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., either in the unit's visiting room or in a space designated for video calls. Phone calls are restricted to 15 minutes each.
However, prosecutors have claimed the music mogul paid other inmates to use their phone privileges, and during some of these calls, he allegedly discussed strategies to influence the jury pool's view of him through public statements.
Additionally, prosecutors said he attempted to contact potential witnesses using three-way calling, bypassing his approved contacts.
The defense has denied any wrongdoing, asserting Combs' communications were lawful.
Prosecutors claimed Combs also arranged a video with his seven children wishing him a happy birthday, which he subsequently posted on his Instagram.
After it was shared, they alleged the music mogul – always focused on his marketing strategy – tracked the video's analytics from jail.
On Monday, the latest hearing took place in the Southern District of New York’s Federal District Court, following his arrest on racketeering and sex trafficking charges last year.
The government presented a superseding indictment, adding a new major sex trafficking charge to the case.
Judge Arun Subramanian inquired whether the now grey-haired rapper had reviewed the most recent version of the indictment and understood the new charges.
Combs confirmed he had, repeating his not guilty plea, just as he had during his arraignment last year.
The hearing then saw a back-and-forth between Combs's legal team and the prosecution regarding emails from a woman known as Victim 4. The debate centered on whether these emails should be provided to the defense and if more time was needed for review.
When Combs' lawyers suggested requesting a two-week delay, Subramanian gave them 48 hours to formally submit the request, emphasizing: "We are a freight train moving towards trial."
Jury selection is set to begin on April 28.