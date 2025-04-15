Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: How 'Sex Fiend' Rapper's Lawyers Are Bidding to DELAY His Hearing After He Pleads Not Guilty to Two New Charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team is trying to buy time in his high-stakes sex-trafficking trial.
With just weeks to go before the embattled rapper faces court over explosive trafficking allegations, his lawyers requested the May 12 trial be delayed by at least two more weeks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In front of Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs' powerhouse legal duo, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, took the reins of Monday's arraignment.
The lawyers slammed prosecutors from the Southern District of New York for allegedly holding back key evidence – including emails from a former employee.
They even questioned whether the government ever had the WhatsApp messages at the center of the case.
Making matters worse, the defense accused "extremely important witness" Victim-4 of "cherry-picking messages" to twist the narrative.
Outside court following the quick one-hour hearing, Agnifilo told reporters Combs' team won't seek a delay as long as the feds "get their act together."
He revealed the next 48 hours will be crucial, as that's the judge’s deadline for requesting a two-week postponement.
In court – aware of the trial's previous delays – Subramanian firmly stated: "We are on a freight train moving towards trial."
Another hearing is scheduled for Friday.
Facing life in prison if convicted, the 55-year-old music mogul initially faced charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution-related crimes.
Additional charges, including forced labor and more sex trafficking counts, have since been added.
Despite pleading not guilty, he has been denied bail three times and remains incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.
Along with criminal charges, the rapper faces multiple civil lawsuits from Houston attorney Tony Buzbee alleging assault and abuse.
Several cases have since been thrown out, including one involving Jay-Z, who strongly denied any wrongdoing. That case, which accused both men of raping a 13-year-old after the 2000 MTV VMAs, was dismissed by the plaintiff in February.
On April 9, Combs' lawyers filed a 35-page motion accusing prosecutors of "polluting" the trial and seeking to block "prior bad act" witnesses and a clinical psychologist from testifying.
Attorney Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, part of Combs' legal team, argued in a motion psychologist Dawn Hughes relies on "generalizations" about abuse rather than individual assessments.
Hughes, known for testifying in high-profile cases, was criticized by the defense as offering "advocacy masquerading as expertise."
His attorneys argued allowing witness testimony beyond the four alleged victims in the indictment would be a severe abuse of the character evidence rule.
Prosecutors won’t release the full witness list until Friday.
Last week, prosecutors added two more charges against Combs – who now faces one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, will testify at his trial after being identified as "Victim-1" in the indictment.
Unlike other victims, she chose not to testify anonymously. Prosecutors stated Victims -2, -3, and -4 have requested their identities remain confidential.
On Monday, we revealed Combs' much-talked-about "freak off" parties could potentially be seen by the eyes of the jurors during his upcoming trial.
Federal prosecutors have confirmed "electronic devices containing images and videos of the freak-offs, with multiple victims" were seized during the September 2024 raids on Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes.
On Friday, April 11, Combs' defense team filed a 70-question jury questionnaire, reportedly asking potential jurors' comfort levels with watching sexually explicit content as well as how they feel watching people with numerous sex partners.
Some of the content is also believed to include scenes of assault.
However, prosecutors claimed the lengthy process may confuse or intimidate jurors.