Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura To Testify Using Her Real Name In His Sex Trafficking Trial — One Year After Horrifying Footage of Disgraced Rapper Beating Her Inside L.A. Hotel Was Released
The woman previously known only as "Victim-1" in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexual assault allegations has been revealed to be his ex partner Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a motion filed on Friday, prosecutors revealed Ventura has decided to ditch her "Victim-1" designation, and forgo testifying anonymously during Combs' upcoming trial, where he faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs is set to face trial in May. More than 120 people have leveled accusations claiming the disgraced music mogul and others sexually abused and exploited them.
Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky filed the motion, which adds: "Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public."
The three remaining anonymous victims have asked to be referred to at the trial using only a pseudonym. Prosecutors are also asking Combs' attorneys not to share any identifying details about them.
Prosecutors argued: "This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds. Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial."
Ventura, 38, and Combs, 55, the latter who is currently locked up at a detention center in Brooklyn, had a highly publicized relationship that lasted for over a decade.
They first crossed paths in 2005 when she was 19 years old and he was 37. He then signed her to his label Bad Boy Records, and their toxic romance continued on and off between 2007 and 2018.
In 2023, the singer filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of years of abuse, control, and manipulation. She also alleged their relationship involved physical, emotional, and psychological abuse.
The suit further accused Combs of harassment and coercion, claiming he used his influence and power to control her life and career.
They ultimately settled out of court for an undisclosed amount just one day after she filed her lawsuit against him in November 2023.
While matters were settled, a disturbing video from 2016 was released to the public in May 2024 – showing Combs violently assaulting Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.
The footage, which was compiled from multiple camera angles, showed the hitmaker pushing, kicking, and dragging his ex during an altercation that she described in her lawsuit.
Ventura's suit read: "He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her.
"He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."
In February, Ventura revealed on Instagram she's expecting baby number three with her husband Alex Fine. She proudly displayed her growing baby bump as she smiled with her two children: Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 2.
The caption simply read: "#3."
Ventura and fitness trainer Fine, 31, began dating in 2018 – just two months after the singer broke things off with Combs, according to sources.
They tied the knot one year later, welcoming their daughter Frankie just three months after.