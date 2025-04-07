Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura To Testify Using Her Real Name In His Sex Trafficking Trial — One Year After Horrifying Footage of Disgraced Rapper Beating Her Inside L.A. Hotel Was Released

Combs is set to face trial in May. More than 120 people have leveled accusations claiming the disgraced music mogul and others sexually abused and exploited them.

Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky filed the motion, which adds: "Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public."

The three remaining anonymous victims have asked to be referred to at the trial using only a pseudonym. Prosecutors are also asking Combs' attorneys not to share any identifying details about them.

Prosecutors argued: "This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds. Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial."