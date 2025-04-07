'Real Housewives' OnlyFans Feud Explodes — With Show Producer Slamming Bravo Bosses for 'Firing Him Over Sex Site Side Hustle'
A brand new Real Housewives feud has exploded - and it has nothing to do with any of the franchise's cast members.
RadarOnline.com can reveal one of the show's producers has claimed Bravo bosses "fired him" for having an OnlyFans page.
Patrick, one of Bravo's producers, has claimed the real reason the network “iced him out” over the last year is because of his OnlyFans account.
McDonald said to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "I'm not an idiot. I knew there was a risk. But it’s 2025 — Housewives cast members have fan sites, so why is it different for someone behind the scenes?"
He added: "I stopped hearing from the Beverly Hills and Orange County teams. Suddenly I was out."
Before joining the Bravo world, McDonald was also a producer for Shuter's VH1 morning show, The Gossip Table.
His past work also includes being a supervising producer on Vanderpump Rules, RHOBH, and RHOC.
In August 2024, he started his career on the adult entertainment side along with his boyfriend, Logan Stevens.
McDonald said: "Sex work is real, legitimate work, and it has been since the dawn of humanity. I’m proud of what I’ve done at Bravo — and just as proud of the work I’m doing now."
He also called out the hypocrisy within the network—especially because a few of the stars in the franchise, such as Larsa Pippen and Denise Richards, have OnlyFans accounts.
After sharing his story on his TikTok platform, many users took to the comments section to praise him.
One wrote: "Patrick! You deserve your flowers."
Another penned: "Here for those who stand up and educate and advocate."
A third said: "Hearing the phrase 'Life Is Not A Dress Rehearsal' for the first time was like a total wake-up call for me! I'm excited to hear you are pursuing things that make you blissfully happy!"
A fourth commented: "Love this story!! Production can be (mostly is) a heavyweight! I’m glad you are being so real!"
A fifth added: "Thank you! I wish you the best in this new chapter! FYI, it should not be an issue in 2025."
McDonald also accused the network of having a "toxic work culture" behind the scenes — including overworked crew members and "egomaniacal showrunners."
Over the years, Bravo has been hit with similar claims from fellow crew members and even cast members.
The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney filed a civil lawsuit against employers Andy Cohen and Bravo in February 2024 claiming it was a "rotten" workplace environment.
In addition,The Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams spoke out about encountering pervasive racism on the show, particularly from co-star Ramona Singer.
Amid the lawsuits and shocking claims, Andy Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2024: "Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target. So, yes, it’s hurtful. But I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything. I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life.
"That’s the way I look at all this. I know what the truth is and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that."