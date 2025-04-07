Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > The Real Housewives of New York City

'Real Housewives' OnlyFans Feud Explodes — With Show Producer Slamming Bravo Bosses for 'Firing Him Over Sex Site Side Hustle'

Photo of Patrick McDonald
Source: TikTok/@patrick_mcdonald

Patrick McDonald has claimed he was 'iced' out by the network.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 7 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A brand new Real Housewives feud has exploded - and it has nothing to do with any of the franchise's cast members.

RadarOnline.com can reveal one of the show's producers has claimed Bravo bosses "fired him" for having an OnlyFans page.

Article continues below advertisement
bravo producer only fans
Source: TikTok/@patrick_mcdonald

McDonald has claimed he 'stopped hearing from the' network's teams.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick, one of Bravo's producers, has claimed the real reason the network “iced him out” over the last year is because of his OnlyFans account.

McDonald said to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "I'm not an idiot. I knew there was a risk. But it’s 2025 — Housewives cast members have fan sites, so why is it different for someone behind the scenes?"

He added: "I stopped hearing from the Beverly Hills and Orange County teams. Suddenly I was out."

Article continues below advertisement

Before joining the Bravo world, McDonald was also a producer for Shuter's VH1 morning show, The Gossip Table.

His past work also includes being a supervising producer on Vanderpump Rules, RHOBH, and RHOC.

In August 2024, he started his career on the adult entertainment side along with his boyfriend, Logan Stevens.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

McDonald said: "Sex work is real, legitimate work, and it has been since the dawn of humanity. I’m proud of what I’ve done at Bravo — and just as proud of the work I’m doing now."

He also called out the hypocrisy within the network—especially because a few of the stars in the franchise, such as Larsa Pippen and Denise Richards, have OnlyFans accounts.

Article continues below advertisement

After sharing his story on his TikTok platform, many users took to the comments section to praise him.

One wrote: "Patrick! You deserve your flowers."

Another penned: "Here for those who stand up and educate and advocate."

A third said: "Hearing the phrase 'Life Is Not A Dress Rehearsal' for the first time was like a total wake-up call for me! I'm excited to hear you are pursuing things that make you blissfully happy!"

A fourth commented: "Love this story!! Production can be (mostly is) a heavyweight! I’m glad you are being so real!"

A fifth added: "Thank you! I wish you the best in this new chapter! FYI, it should not be an issue in 2025."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

McDonald also accused the network of having a "toxic work culture" behind the scenes — including overworked crew members and "egomaniacal showrunners."

Over the years, Bravo has been hit with similar claims from fellow crew members and even cast members.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney filed a civil lawsuit against employers Andy Cohen and Bravo in February 2024 claiming it was a "rotten" workplace environment.

In addition,The Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams spoke out about encountering pervasive racism on the show, particularly from co-star Ramona Singer.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Ripped for Selling 'Watery Jam' And Apologizes to Customers Over Embarrassing Error — After Royal's As Ever Line Brand Causes Massive Headaches

Photo of Audrey Hepburn

EXCLUSIVE: The Audrey Hepburn You Never Knew — By Her Sons… Including Star's Battle to Have 'Both Career and Family'

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen said of the lawsuits: 'I know what the truth is and I know how I’ve conducted myself.'

Amid the lawsuits and shocking claims, Andy Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2024: "Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target. So, yes, it’s hurtful. But I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything. I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life.

"That’s the way I look at all this. I know what the truth is and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.