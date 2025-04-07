'Real Housewives' OnlyFans Feud Explodes — With Show Producer Slamming Bravo Bosses for 'Firing Him Over Sex Site Side Hustle'

PART 1 For the past 5 years I have been producing reality shows for Bravo. That is until recently when I was iced out from all the shows I work on after I started making adult content on subscription fan sites. The reason I started making this kind of content, besides the fact that I wanted to, was because I was extremely burnt out and exhausted by the incredibly toxic work culture on many of the shows I worked on. I have produced 13 seasons of Bravo TV across 9 different shows, from coast to coast. I’m acutely aware of the inner workings and work culture across the board at the network. It’s bittersweet as there are so many aspects of this job and so many people that work on these shows that I love. But ultimately I learned this job was not conducive to me living a healthy, balanced, and fulfilling life. So I made a pivot that some may not understand. And that’s okay! I couldn’t be happier or more content with what I’m doing now. As challenging as it was at times, I’ll always be grateful for many of the memories and friendships that came from this chapter of my life. I’ve always believed in trying to leave a place better than you found it. So on my way out, here are a few things about the toxic work culture I’d like to bring to @bravotv ‘s attention and hopefully see change in the future. On and up ✨ VIDEO CONTINUED IN NEXT POST #rhobh #rhoc #rhoa #rhop #vanderpumprules #pumprules #rhoslc #rhonj #rhony #realhousewives #bravo #bravotv #realitytv #realitytvnews