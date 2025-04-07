EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Reveals How Her Faith Carried Her From Being 'Broke and Broken' to Stardom

Faith, not fame, put Chrissy Metz in the primetime spotlight. The actress went from penniless and heartbroken to television royalty – and Metz says it was her strong beliefs and fierce determination that ultimately led her to stardom on This Is Us, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Metz is crediting faith for her huge success.

Metz, 44, played the role of Kate Pearson on the hit NBC series – which ran from 2016 through 2022. In a recent interview, she said: "Faith has always been a guiding force in my life and I'm so grateful it was something that my grandmother instilled in me.

Source: MEGA Metz starred on the hit NBC series for its entire six-season run from 2016 through 2022.

"I had a bit of a tumultuous childhood – my parents divorced when I was eight." She added: "As a teenager, I'd go to church on my own, and people would ask, 'Are you well?' I'd say, 'No, that's why I'm here!' I just need something, something more. "And I found that love, that hope there. God has gotten me through some of the darkest, most trying times. "There's a reason the first thing people do during difficulty is pray – because we all seek comfort and guidance."

With a notable career under her belt, Metz also detailed how practicing gratitude each and every day has led her to success. She explained: "Gratitude is so powerful. I start each day by listing 10 things I'm grateful for before I even get out of bed. I say, 'Thank you, God, for waking me up today. Thank you for the ability to walk, eat, see?' "I've found that the more grateful you are, the more blessings you receive – it's wild!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Metz revealed how her experience as an author has supported her through anxious moments. She explained: "Writing children's books has been cathartic for my inner child, especially the practice of naming my emotions. I try to look inward and sit with my thoughts.

"And in moments of anxiety or fear of failure, it helps knowing I'm not alone. It doesn't matter how beautiful, thin, rich or successful you are, everybody feels this way. That gives me empathy. "If I can have empathy for other people who are going through this, I can have it for myself." Metz's latest release, When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings, is the second installment in her children's book series and is set for release on April 8.

Source: MEGA Metz revealed she practices gratitude and often gives herself uplifting pep talks.

Metz is also one for pep talks – and often gives them to herself as a reminder of her own resilience. The actress said: "I say to myself, 'You've been through so much – you'll go through more, but you're resilient.' Each time you do this it's like a deposit into your 'confidence bank.'

"It's important to pause and say, 'I'm capable' or 'Just keep going - we'll figure it out' or 'I'm beautiful just the way I am? At the end of the day, confidence is the trust you have in yourself." In a 2022 with Self, Metz additionally credited therapy for helping her heal from childhood trauma and improve her mental health. She said: "I’m so grateful that I have access to healthcare – mental health and therapy – because I have a lot of conversations with my therapist."

Source: MEGA The actress is set to release her new children's picture book on Monday, April 8.