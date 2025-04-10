Diddy Doc Battle Explodes: Warner Bros. Seeking to Quash 'Sex Fiend' Rapper's Request to Access Raw Interview Footage From Two Interviewees In Sensational Film on His Downfall

Combs – who is currently behind bars on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges – will soon begin his trial in May 2025, with jury selection on May 5.

However, on Tuesday, April 8, attorneys for Warner Bros asked federal Judge Arun Subramanian, to quash Combs' subpoena, citing “reporter’s privilege” as the legal justification for not handing off the material to the rapper's team.

Thomas Sullivan, lawyer for the production company, wrote: “Mr. Combs seeks outtakes from interviews with two persons featured in the docuseries. The interview outtakes it seeks are protected by the reporter’s privilege that applies to unpublished newsgathering materials."