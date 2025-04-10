Diddy Doc Battle Explodes: Warner Bros. Seeking to Quash 'Sex Fiend' Rapper's Request to Access Raw Interview Footage From Two Interviewees In Sensational Film on His Downfall
Warner Bros. is hitting back and asking a New York judge to completely reject a subpoena from Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ legal team that is demanding unedited interviews featuring two individuals who appeared in the The Fall of Diddy.
The disgraced music mogul's defense also wants any notes or journals sent to producers of the Investigation Discovery series which kicked off on January 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Combs – who is currently behind bars on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges – will soon begin his trial in May 2025, with jury selection on May 5.
However, on Tuesday, April 8, attorneys for Warner Bros asked federal Judge Arun Subramanian, to quash Combs' subpoena, citing “reporter’s privilege” as the legal justification for not handing off the material to the rapper's team.
Thomas Sullivan, lawyer for the production company, wrote: “Mr. Combs seeks outtakes from interviews with two persons featured in the docuseries. The interview outtakes it seeks are protected by the reporter’s privilege that applies to unpublished newsgathering materials."
Reporter’s privilege is set to protect journalists from being ordered by the court to reveal confidential sources or information.
“Mr. Combs has not met, and cannot meet, his burden to overcome that privilege,” Sullivan added.
One of the individuals who appeared in the footage Combs' team wants eyes on is chef who worked for the Bad Boy Records founder, while the other is one of his ex-girlfriends; they are referred to as Individual A and Individual B.
Sullivan wrote Individual A "is featured in the docuseries speaking about how Mr. Combs treated her when she was employed by him, as well as about various rumors she heard about his behavior during her time in his orbit."
Meanwhile, “Individual B is a former romantic partner of Mr. Combs. She is featured in the docuseries discussing the origins and path of her relationship with him, including one alleged incident of sexual assault.”
Sullivan added: "Courts have consistently held that broad subpoenas for journalistic outtakes based on the hope that the unpublished material might prove relevant in some way are insufficient to overcome the reporter’s privilege."
Combs, 55, has done all he can to gain an advantage in his upcoming trial, including attempting to block witnesses. On Wednesday, April 9, his team filed a 35-page motion, claiming prosecutors were "polluting" their clients trial before it even began. They also requested the judge to prevent "prior bad act" witnesses and a clinical psychologist from taking the stand.
Attorney Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, who is on Combs' legal team, claimed forensic and clinical psychologist Dawn Hughes relies on "generalizations" about abuse and response to abuse, instead of individual assessments.
Combs' lawyers also argued allowing witness testimony from outside of the four alleged victims identified in the indictment would be one of the "worst abuses of the character evidence rule in the history of American law."
Prosecutors have noted April 18 as the date they will finally release the full list of witnesses they plan to call on.
One of the witnesses who have been confirmed to be testifying is Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
The 38-year-old was previously identified as "Victim-1" in the indictment, but her identity has been revealed as prosecutors announced she has chosen to forgo testifying anonymously.
In November 2023, Ventura accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit, as the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker settled the case a day after the suit was filed.
Footage later released showed Combs attacking Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel.