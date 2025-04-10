Revealed: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers' Tactic to Try and BLOCK Witnesses From Taking Stand During Rapper's Trafficking and Prostitution Trial

The Bad Boy record founder's attorneys filed a 35-page motion on Wednesday, April 9, claiming prosecutors were "polluting" their clients trial before it even began – and further requested the judge to prevent "prior bad act" witnesses and a clinical psychologist from taking the stand.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ' lawyers are attempting to block witnesses from testifying in the music mogul's upcoming sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Combs' sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution trial is set to begin in May.

Hughes has experience as a prosecutorial witness testifying on coercive control and sexual abuse in high-profile cases, including disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly 's trials, as well as NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere , who Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo also represented.

Attorney Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, who is on Combs' legal team, wrote in the motion that forensic and clinical psychologist Dawn Hughes relies on "generalizations" about abuse and response to abuse, instead of individual assessments.

In addition to Hughes, Combs' lawyers also argued allowing witness testimony from outside of the four alleged victims identified in the indictment would be one of the "worst abuses of the character evidence rule in the history of American law."

Prosecutors have stated they will not release the full list of witnesses they plan to call on until April 18, two weeks before Combs' trial is set to begin.

The motion stated: "The allegations implicate dozens of unidentified witnesses and alleged co-conspirators around the world — and some of the key witnesses to the supposed incidents are dead.

"Collectively, these new allegations require many months if not years to investigate, and if admitted, would require a series of mini-trials certain to double the length of a trial the government originally said would last 'three weeks.'"