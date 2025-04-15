Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Infamous 'Freak Off' Tapes Set to Be Shown to Jurors During Jailed Rapper's Looming Sex Trafficking Trial

Federal prosecutors have confirmed “electronic devices containing images and videos of the freak offs, with multiple victims,” were seized during the now infamous September 2024 raids on Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes.

"This isn’t hearsay anymore – this is raw, documented evidence,” a legal source said according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.

On Friday, April 11, Combs’ defense team filed a 70-question jury questionnaire, reportedly asking potential jurors’ comfort levels with watching sexually explicit content as well as how they feel watching people with numerous sex partners.

Some of this content is also believed to include scenes of assault.