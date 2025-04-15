Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Infamous 'Freak Off' Tapes Set to Be Shown to Jurors During Jailed Rapper's Looming Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'freak offs' are alleged have have included sexual assault.

April 14 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' much-talked about "freak off" parties may now be seen by the eyes of the jurors during the disgraced music mogul's upcoming trial.

The controversial parties are said to include graphic footage of Combs' sex-focused gatherings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Combs may not be smiling if his alleged 'freak offs' are shown in court.

Federal prosecutors have confirmed “electronic devices containing images and videos of the freak offs, with multiple victims,” were seized during the now infamous September 2024 raids on Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes.

"This isn’t hearsay anymore – this is raw, documented evidence,” a legal source said according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.

On Friday, April 11, Combs’ defense team filed a 70-question jury questionnaire, reportedly asking potential jurors’ comfort levels with watching sexually explicit content as well as how they feel watching people with numerous sex partners.

Some of this content is also believed to include scenes of assault.

The disgraced rapper's infamous parties are believed to have included sexual assault.

However, prosecutors claimed the lengthy process may confuse or intimidate jurors. Jury selection begins May 5, with opening arguments slated for May 12.

“He thinks the tapes will save him,” the source said. “But he might regret asking for the spotlight.”

Following Combs' arrest in September 2024, the world learned more about his alleged sex parties, known as "freak-offs," some which are said to have involved women whom are now at the center of federal investigations and civil lawsuits.

One of his alleged party planners previously claimed the Bad Boy Records founder covered the walls of the parties in mirrors so that all going down was visible from every angle of the room.

“Everywhere you looked, you’d see yourself reflected again and again. You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having sex on the floor, on the couches, wherever," the insider claimed.

The source, who allegedly oversaw a party the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker threw in the early 2000s, claimed Combs hired “both men and women who called themselves ‘models'" for his “freak offs.”

However, "it seemed obvious, at least to me, that they were actually sex workers,” the insider claimed.

Opening arguments for Combs' trial are set to begin on May 12.

Combs also allegedly had party guests sign strict NDAs prohibiting them from discussing what would go down during the now infamous parties.

The 55-year-old is currently behind bars on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and his legal team is doing all they can to gain an advantage.

The entertainer's team previously demanded to be able to view unedited interviews featuring two individuals who appeared in the documentary The Fall of Diddy bashing Combs.

One of the individuals who appeared in the footage is a chef who worked for Combs, while the other is one of his ex-girlfriends; they are referred to as Individual A and Individual B.

Thomas Sullivan, lawyer for Investigation Discovery where the doc aired, wrote Individual A "is featured in the docuseries speaking about how Mr. Combs treated her when she was employed by him, as well as about various rumors she heard about his behavior during her time in his orbit."

Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who was attacked by the hitmaker, is set to testify.

Prosecutors have noted April 18 as the date they will finally release the full list of witnesses they plan to call on, however, one of them will be Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

In November 2023, Ventura accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit, as he settled the case a day after the suit was filed.

