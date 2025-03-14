Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks 'Old and Heavy' in Court Appearance — As Disgraced Rapper is Accused of 'Forced Labor' and Pleads 'Not Guilty' to New Indictments

It is still being decided if shocking hotel footage of Combs beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 will be used in the trial to showcase the Bad Boy founder's violent ways.

In November 2023, Ventura accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit, as he settled the case a day after the suit was filed.

In the video, Combs, wearing only a towel, can be seen chasing Ventura down the hall before grabbing her the back of the head and slamming her into the ground.

In response, he apologized and said: "I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry."