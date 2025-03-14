Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks 'Old and Heavy' in Court Appearance — As Disgraced Rapper is Accused of 'Forced Labor' and Pleads 'Not Guilty' to New Indictments
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' latest court appearance has people buzzing as the disgraced music mogul is said to have looked "old" while answering to new allegations against him.
On Friday, Combs showed up to a Manhattan courtroom looking heavier than usual – despite claims he was not eating behind bars – and also sporting gray hair and a gray beard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 55-year-old also wore a tan prison top and pants for the pretrial, where he answered to new allegations including "forced labor."
"Not guilty," Combs said when the judge read out the updated indictment. According to prosecutors, the "l'll Be Missing You hitmaker "maintained control" over numerous employees by forcing them to work long hours with little sleep.
He would also allegedly use threats, physical force, psychological harm, reputational harm, and even financial harm in order to keep his employees in line.
Several members from Combs' family were on hand to support the entertainer, as he smiled in and waved to his son Christian 'King' and daughter Chance.
Once again, Combs' defense lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, claimed his famous client never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will.
Combs is behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He has been denied bail three times, and Judge Arun Subramanian revealed on Friday Combs' trial will begin on May 12.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
It is still being decided if shocking hotel footage of Combs beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 will be used in the trial to showcase the Bad Boy founder's violent ways.
In November 2023, Ventura accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit, as he settled the case a day after the suit was filed.
In the video, Combs, wearing only a towel, can be seen chasing Ventura down the hall before grabbing her the back of the head and slamming her into the ground.
In response, he apologized and said: "I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry."
However, Combs' legal team has now accused CNN of not only purchasing the video but of then "altering" it before "destroying the original footage."
According to his defense team, CNN edited the footage by "covering the time stamp and then changing the video sequence."
Ventura's lawyer Douglas Wigdor rejected the claim: "It’s not surprising Diddy would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial... I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence, and that Combs will be held accountable for his depravity."
CNN also refuted the claim, and told RadarOnline.com: "CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.”
Combs' legal team is expected to file a motion to make sure the "edited" video is tossed from their client's upcoming trial.