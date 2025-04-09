Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Jay-Z

Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Sex Victims' Lawyer Tony Buzbee at War With Jay-Z — Demanding Rapper's Case Against Him over Rape Case Allegation Be Tossed as They 'Made a Deal'

Photo of Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee
Source: MEGA

The lawyer representing Diddy's alleged victims is at war with the '99 Problems' rapper.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 9 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "sex victims" lawyer Tony Buzbee is at war with Jay-Z.

Buzbee, who is representing the alleged victims of Diddy, filed new legal documents on Monday to dismiss the defamation lawsuit the 99 Problems rapper filed against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
tony buzbee is facing legal battles of his own
Source: MEGA

Tony Buzbee was representing the alleged victim before dropping her lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported, a woman known as Jane Doe in court docs previously sued and accused Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, as well as disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Buzbee was representing Jane Doe when she made the allegations against Beyonce's husband.

The woman ultimately dropped the rape lawsuit, which led to Jay-Z suing her and Buzbee in Alabama, where she lives, over bringing the case in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

TMZ reported Buzbee claimed Jay-Z used his fame and fortune to bully Jane Doe into changing her claims and dropping the rape lawsuit.

Per the report, Buzbee claimed the rapper is suing him in the wrong court, and he failed to lay out a legal basis for the suit.

The lawyer also claimed the two made an "agreement."

Article continues below advertisement
beyonce upset concerned over jay z rape allegations sticking husband
Source: MEGA

As previously reported, a woman known as Jane Doe in court docs previously sued and accused Jay-Z of raping her.

Article continues below advertisement

Buzbee said, per the court docs: "Eventually, the relentless pressure that Mr. Carter and his associates placed upon Doe became too much for her. On February 4, 2025, an agreement to resolve the litigation was reached between Doe and Mr. Carter, through their attorneys, which included the voluntary dismissal of the SDNY Action."

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, was quick to shut that down and told TMZ: "Total lie. He brought a false case, lost badly and was forced to dismiss quickly. End of story."

Buzbee's own lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, fought back, however, and said: "Spiro’s statement that there was no agreement is a total fabrication. There was an exchange of emails between me and Spiro which set forth the agreement very clearly.

"As part of that agreement, Spiro agreed to withdraw the rule 11 motions for sanctions that he had brought against Mr. Buzbee’s law firm.

Article continues below advertisement

"We agreed to withdraw the lawsuit that Jane Doe had brought for rape against Jay Z and Mr. Combs even though Jane Doe continued to maintain that the allegations in that lawsuit were true, and Jay Z and Spiro agreed not to send any more people to harass and intimidate Jane Doe and her family.

"One-week later, Jay-Z and his lawyer breached that agreement flagrantly by sending supposed investigators to harass and intimidate Jane Doe and her family."

Article continues below advertisement
jay z rape allegations lawsuit diddy tony buzbee
Source: MEGA

The unknown woman dropped the lawsuit against the rapper.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama

How 'Secretly Divorcing' Obamas are Also Done in Politics — As White House Gossips Snigger Over How They're Now 'Living in Separate Bedrooms'

Photo of Dyan Cannon

Cary Grant's Ex-Wife Dyan Cannon Makes Stunning Sex Confession — Declaring She Loves 'Friends With Benefits'… Aged 88!

Article continues below advertisement

Weeks after the bombshell allegations were made by Jane Doe, she was heard telling two of Jay-Z’s private investigators that the alleged attack never happened in a recording obtained by ABC News.

“He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?” the private investigator is heard asking the woman in the clip.

She simply replied: "Yeah."

Doe also claimed her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, pressured her to file the suit against the 99 Problems rapper, and said: "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z."

Buzbee denied the allegations in a statement made by Jane Doe, and said: "As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay Z – that is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence."

The lawyer is currently still representing Diddy's alleged victims, and the disgraced rapper's trial starts in May 2025.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.