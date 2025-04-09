Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Sex Victims' Lawyer Tony Buzbee at War With Jay-Z — Demanding Rapper's Case Against Him over Rape Case Allegation Be Tossed as They 'Made a Deal'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "sex victims" lawyer Tony Buzbee is at war with Jay-Z.
Buzbee, who is representing the alleged victims of Diddy, filed new legal documents on Monday to dismiss the defamation lawsuit the 99 Problems rapper filed against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As previously reported, a woman known as Jane Doe in court docs previously sued and accused Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, as well as disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.
Buzbee was representing Jane Doe when she made the allegations against Beyonce's husband.
The woman ultimately dropped the rape lawsuit, which led to Jay-Z suing her and Buzbee in Alabama, where she lives, over bringing the case in the first place.
TMZ reported Buzbee claimed Jay-Z used his fame and fortune to bully Jane Doe into changing her claims and dropping the rape lawsuit.
Per the report, Buzbee claimed the rapper is suing him in the wrong court, and he failed to lay out a legal basis for the suit.
The lawyer also claimed the two made an "agreement."
Buzbee said, per the court docs: "Eventually, the relentless pressure that Mr. Carter and his associates placed upon Doe became too much for her. On February 4, 2025, an agreement to resolve the litigation was reached between Doe and Mr. Carter, through their attorneys, which included the voluntary dismissal of the SDNY Action."
Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, was quick to shut that down and told TMZ: "Total lie. He brought a false case, lost badly and was forced to dismiss quickly. End of story."
Buzbee's own lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, fought back, however, and said: "Spiro’s statement that there was no agreement is a total fabrication. There was an exchange of emails between me and Spiro which set forth the agreement very clearly.
"As part of that agreement, Spiro agreed to withdraw the rule 11 motions for sanctions that he had brought against Mr. Buzbee’s law firm.
"We agreed to withdraw the lawsuit that Jane Doe had brought for rape against Jay Z and Mr. Combs even though Jane Doe continued to maintain that the allegations in that lawsuit were true, and Jay Z and Spiro agreed not to send any more people to harass and intimidate Jane Doe and her family.
"One-week later, Jay-Z and his lawyer breached that agreement flagrantly by sending supposed investigators to harass and intimidate Jane Doe and her family."
Weeks after the bombshell allegations were made by Jane Doe, she was heard telling two of Jay-Z’s private investigators that the alleged attack never happened in a recording obtained by ABC News.
“He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?” the private investigator is heard asking the woman in the clip.
She simply replied: "Yeah."
Doe also claimed her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, pressured her to file the suit against the 99 Problems rapper, and said: "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z."
Buzbee denied the allegations in a statement made by Jane Doe, and said: "As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay Z – that is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence."
The lawyer is currently still representing Diddy's alleged victims, and the disgraced rapper's trial starts in May 2025.