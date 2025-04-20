Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Real Reason Diddy Tried to Delay Sex Trafficking Trial: 'He Didn't Like the Astrological Timing'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly wanted to change his court date due to 'astrology'.

Profile Image

April 20 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has allegedly tried to get his court date moved due to the "astrological timing" of the trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The disgraced music mogul and his legal team have been playing every card they have to postpone the trial to build Diddy's defense in the federal case against him.

Article continues below advertisement
real reason diddy delay sex trafficking trial astrological timing
Source: MEGA

Diddy faces charges for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to the case revealed: "He didn't like the astrological timing. Diddy thinks this is a dangerous period for him – he believes the signs just aren't in his favor right now."

The 54-year-old rapper appeared in Manhattan federal court on Friday, April 18, where U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied his request to postpone the trial by two months.

Article continues below advertisement
real reason diddy delay sex trafficking trial astrological timing
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Article continues below advertisement

Publicly, the Bad Boys record producer's legal team cited delays in receiving evidence from the prosecution as the reason for the request. However, insiders claim Diddy's worry is more based on a spiritual level..

The insider claimed: "He's really into astrology and energy shifts.

"With Mercury in retrograde, the recent eclipse, and other planetary movements, he's convinced this is the worst possible time to go on trial. But the judge wasn't interested in horoscopes – just deadlines."

Judge Subramanian said it was "unclear why there isn't sufficient time to prepare", and ruled that the trial would proceed with its originally scheduled start date.

Article continues below advertisement
real reason diddy delay sex trafficking trial astrological timing
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in jail since September 2024 on trafficking-related charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs has been in federal custody since last September, when he was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution following a months-long federal probe into claims he hosted "Freak-Off" parties, where illegal sexual activity allegedly occurred.

These serious accusations have put the 55-year-old music mogul under intense scrutiny as he maintains his innocence amidst his ongoing legal battle.

The Bad Boy For Life rapper has denied the allegations, and his legal team has claimed that the activities described were "consensual".

He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where it has been described as a challenging environment, particularly in terms of food quality.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Billy Joel

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel 'Heading For Early Grave' by 'Busting a Gut' to Get Back on Stage After Fall and Surgery

angelina jolie empty nest syndrome kids leave home

EXCLUSIVE: Lonely Angelina Jolie's Empty Nest Syndrome – How Single Actress is 'Lost and Adrift' As Kids Leave Home To Start New Lives

Article continues below advertisement
real reason diddy delay sex trafficking trial astrological timing
Source: MEGA

Diddy has denied the allegations made against him.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Diddy's legal woes started last September when he was arrested at a New York City hotel, mere hours after being spotted at Central Park.

The series of events leading up to his arrest was marked by a lawsuit filed by his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse spanning several years. This lawsuit triggered a domino effect, with more alleged victims coming forward with harrowing claims against the musician.

Combs' lawyers are currently trying to get the explosive surveillance footage obtained by CNN that shows him chasing, hitting, and kicking Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 thrown out as evidence in the case.

His legal team told the judge they believe the surveillance video is prejudicial.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.