Real Reason Diddy Tried to Delay Sex Trafficking Trial: 'He Didn't Like the Astrological Timing'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has allegedly tried to get his court date moved due to the "astrological timing" of the trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The disgraced music mogul and his legal team have been playing every card they have to postpone the trial to build Diddy's defense in the federal case against him.
A source close to the case revealed: "He didn't like the astrological timing. Diddy thinks this is a dangerous period for him – he believes the signs just aren't in his favor right now."
The 54-year-old rapper appeared in Manhattan federal court on Friday, April 18, where U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied his request to postpone the trial by two months.
Publicly, the Bad Boys record producer's legal team cited delays in receiving evidence from the prosecution as the reason for the request. However, insiders claim Diddy's worry is more based on a spiritual level..
The insider claimed: "He's really into astrology and energy shifts.
"With Mercury in retrograde, the recent eclipse, and other planetary movements, he's convinced this is the worst possible time to go on trial. But the judge wasn't interested in horoscopes – just deadlines."
Judge Subramanian said it was "unclear why there isn't sufficient time to prepare", and ruled that the trial would proceed with its originally scheduled start date.
Combs has been in federal custody since last September, when he was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution following a months-long federal probe into claims he hosted "Freak-Off" parties, where illegal sexual activity allegedly occurred.
These serious accusations have put the 55-year-old music mogul under intense scrutiny as he maintains his innocence amidst his ongoing legal battle.
The Bad Boy For Life rapper has denied the allegations, and his legal team has claimed that the activities described were "consensual".
He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where it has been described as a challenging environment, particularly in terms of food quality.
Diddy's legal woes started last September when he was arrested at a New York City hotel, mere hours after being spotted at Central Park.
The series of events leading up to his arrest was marked by a lawsuit filed by his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse spanning several years. This lawsuit triggered a domino effect, with more alleged victims coming forward with harrowing claims against the musician.
Combs' lawyers are currently trying to get the explosive surveillance footage obtained by CNN that shows him chasing, hitting, and kicking Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 thrown out as evidence in the case.
His legal team told the judge they believe the surveillance video is prejudicial.