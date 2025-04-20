Your tip
Tamron Hall

TV's Secret Hell: Tamron Hall Branded 'Worse Than Ellen DeGeneres' as Whistleblower Details 'Nest of Vipers' Behind-The-Scenes — and How the Host is 'Scatty'

Composite photo of Tamron Hall and Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Tamron Hall's set has been compared to Ellen DeGenere's.

Profile Image

April 20 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Tamron Hall's popular daytime talk show has been a massive hit for ABC. However, behind the scenes, the working environment has been called "worse than Ellen DeGeneres".

Several former staffers and insiders have called the daytime program a "nest of vipers" and worse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

tamron hall branded worse ellen degeneres whistleblower details scatty
Source: MEGA

Tamron Hall's set was called a toxic work environment.

A former staffer on the network's morning show claimed the behaviour on set is "toxic" and that of their co-workers are "miserable" when they show up to work.

The insider claimed: "One of the senior producers (said) that it was better at Ellen."

They said there was also "a lot of nepotism and favoritism (behind the scenes)".

"If you're not part of that cliquey environment, you're treated like someone who should not be there."

tamron hall branded worse ellen degeneres whistleblower details scatty
Source: MEGA

Several former staffers have claimed 'The Tamron Hall Show' is a 'nest of vipers'.

The 54-year-old talk show host was also criticized for her role in the toxic work environment.

According to the source, the former daytime anchor for MSNBC can be "scatty to deal with" and sometimes scares off potential guests from appearing on the program.

They claimed: "Guests sometimes could be beefing with Tamron, and they'll just refuse to appear on the show.

"They might cancel two or three days ahead because of some type of issue they might have with her.

'Oftentimes, I would pitch meetings with her that would almost always start late."

The ex-employee claimed Hall would regularly call off chats because she "had a conflict", leading to everything running late.

tamron hall branded worse ellen degeneres whistleblower details scatty
Source: MEGA

Bosses on the show have been branded bullies by one former worker.

In 2021, a separate staffer claimed the former news correspondent was "a difficult boss" who only surrounded herself with "yes" men and caused the network's beloved executive producer, Candi Carter, to quit the show.

The ABC insider claimed: "Tamron didn't like that Candi tried to steer the ship and had ideas that clashed with hers, because Tamron believes the only opinion that matters is her opinion.

"When you work with Tamron, it's her way or the highway. Candi's now on that highway to a much better job away from the cattiness that is destroying Tamron's show."

Carter now works as the CEO of the digital marketing platform Cistus Media.

tamron hall branded worse ellen degeneres whistleblower details scatty
Source: MEGA

Tamron Hall's behavior had been blamed for driving-out experienced producer Candi Carter.

Junior staffers who work at The Tamron Hall Show have also allegedly been scolded for their supposed "laziness" on set.

Our source claimed: "Managers regularly make insinuations that staff are not working hard enough, that they are not dedicated enough."

They also claimed filing for overtime has become "highly discouraged" despite nearly every employee and staffer allegedly working 50 hours a week or more.

The insider told The Daily Mail: "They are not paying people adequately, the work hours are insane."

