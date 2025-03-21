'White Lotus' Star Patrick Schwarzenegger Blasted as 'Delusional' and 'Oblivious,' Compared to Trump Kids After His Confused Defense of Being a Privileged 'Nepo Baby'

Patrick Schwarzenegger's rapid rise in popularity has put him under fire for coming off as "delusional." The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, currently starring in Season 3 of White Lotus, has been ping-ponging his responses to being called "privileged" – and now, some are even comparing him to Donald Trump's kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: HBO The 'White Lotus' breakout star has been giving mixed answers to the idea of being a 'nepo baby.'

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old admitted to "understanding" how much his career has benefitted from being the offspring of one of Hollywood's top names. He told the New York Times: "You would have to be totally out of whack to not understand the privilege."

Source: MEGA Patrick says he 'understands' the privilege of being Arnold Schwarzenegger's son.

In a separate interview last month, however, the MAX star tackled the topic from a different angle – prompting fans to sharply criticize him after his response to a "nepo-baby" question didn't sit well. Patrick said he recognized people were saying he only got the role in White Lotus because "his dad's in the industry."

He went on: "There'll be other people that'll say, 'Well, I wonder what his dad paid 'em to get that job.' "You know, what am I gonna do? Convince all those people that that's not true? It's just such a waste of my energy."

The actor added: "I'm never, ever going to convince everybody out there that I work hard, that I have my own values in life, that I want to make my own name for myself, that I don't do drugs, that I'm not a screw up, that I'm not a bad, mean person. "Everyone's always going to have their opinion of you no matter what."

Some fans suggested the star was "still in character" during the interview, mimicking the arrogant older brother Saxon he plays in the series. Others slammed his response as "delusional" and said he "just doesn't get it."

Source: HBO Patrick says he 'works hard' and has been taking acting classes for 10 years.

One person wrote: "He's never even had to work a real job trying to support himself because he came from extreme wealth so he can focus fully on acting, and his father's connections and reputations opened all the doors. "He was never and never will be 'an unknown.' Nepo babies need to just own it. This is 1000xs more annoying than just saying 'of course doors are opened but you still have to have talent and drive to walk through them.'"

A second jabbed: "Maybe acknowledge you have advantage." Another slammed: "Literally proving the nepo baby point." Some even compared Patrick to President Trump's children, with one remarking: "He reminds me of Don Jr."

Patrick not only has his legendary father, known for iconic roles in The Terminator, Total Recall, and True Lies, but also his brother-in-law, Chris Pratt, the star of Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris is married to Patrick's sister, Katherine.

In another interview with The Sunday Times earlier this year, Patrick similarly raged about being called a "nepo baby." He said: "I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is.

"They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on." He continued: "Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment."

Source: MEGA The 31-year-old plays oldest brother Saxon in Season 3 of the hit MAX series.