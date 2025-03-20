World's Ultimate Nepo Baby Barron Trump Turns 19 — And His Career Path is Revealed After University Students Claimed He Was Finding it Impossible to Bed Left-Wing Fellow Classmates

According to a source, the teen is more "anxious to form his own companies and make money" at the moment than going down the political route.

The insider added: "He shares that enthusiasm with his father, which comes as no surprise. Barron, in my opinion, knows what he wants."

However, looks like Barron is already well on his way to making some noise in the business world as earlier this year he and two pals launched a luxury real estate company.

The three friends are hoping to develop high-end properties and golf course projects in various western states including Utah and Arizona.