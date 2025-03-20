World's Ultimate Nepo Baby Barron Trump Turns 19 — And His Career Path is Revealed After University Students Claimed He Was Finding it Impossible to Bed Left-Wing Fellow Classmates
Barron Trump is another year older as he has continued his studies in his first year of business school at New York University, despite having troubles with the ladies apparently.
President Trump's youngest child turned 19 years old on March 20, and while some supporters want him to eventually run for president it seems he's more focused on kicking off his business career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a source, the teen is more "anxious to form his own companies and make money" at the moment than going down the political route.
The insider added: "He shares that enthusiasm with his father, which comes as no surprise. Barron, in my opinion, knows what he wants."
However, looks like Barron is already well on his way to making some noise in the business world as earlier this year he and two pals launched a luxury real estate company.
The three friends are hoping to develop high-end properties and golf course projects in various western states including Utah and Arizona.
According to one of Barron's co-founders, Cameron Roxburgh, the trio will be relaunching this spring, as they are still "working out logistics."
While it looks Barron is making strides with his career, the same can't be said for his social life as a previous source claimed the first son is "a repellent for women."
The insider claimed to RadarOnline.com: "Barron is a typical geek. There are loads of rumors he's a virgin and the fact he has turned to the gaming community on campus is the latest sign he's basically a repellent for women.
"They are the geekiest crowd around – but he has no choice."
They added: "Most of the girls there won't go near him because they see his dad as a fascist monster. He's got no chance of landing the types of girls he likes."
The source claimed Barron spends his time with the school's gamers, reportedly asking fellow students for their Discord usernames and gamertags so he can play with them online when not busy with his classwork.
Barron is also closely followed by Secret Service agents in-between classes and is also chauffeured around in black SUVs.
Meanwhile, Barron's mother, Melania, revealed how worried she is he won't have a normal college experience due to his controversial family name.
"I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college, it's very different than any other kid," Melania said during an interview with Fox News.
However, she is still "proud" of her only son.
She gushed: "He is a grown young man, I'm very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people he knows his generation."
"Nowadays, the young generation, they don't sit in front of TV anymore, they're all on their tablets, they're on their phones and all of this these podcasts and streamers," Melania added.
"He was very vocal and he gave advice to his father and was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to."