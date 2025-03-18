Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick Admits to Being 'Privileged' With New Ultra-Rich Role on 'The White Lotus' — After Actor Ripped 'Frustrating' Nepo Baby Label
Patrick Schwarzenegger is finally admitting he may have a bit of privilege when it comes to his blossoming Hollywood career.
The 31-year-old – the eldest son of action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger – has a hot new role on popular HBO series The White Lotus, but with that has come nepo baby claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor sat down with the NY Times and admitted he understands he has it easier than others in the industry due to who his father is.
“You would have to be totally out of whack to not understand the privilege,” Patrick said in the interview.
Patrick plays Saxon Ratliff on Season 3 of the comedy-drama, and he acknowledged of the role: "It’s weird. I love my life. But yeah, I don’t know. It’s fun to play someone else.”
The TV star not only has his famous dad by his side – known for iconic roles in The Terminator, Total Recall, and True Lies – his brother-in-law is also Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt.
Pratt is married to Patrick's sister, Katherine.
However, despite the star power in his corner, Patrick is not happy being known as a "nepo baby."
He previously raged to The Sunday Times: "I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is.
“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on."
Patrick added: "Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.”
“I would never trade my life with anyone," Patrick said.
"I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”
Users on X, however, weren't too happy with his comments at the time as one person hit back: " I don’t know why it’s so hard to admit that you can both be hardworking and benefit from nepotism.”
Another added: "Why do nepo babies keep doing this? All they have to do is acknowledge they had a leg up and leave it at that."
Patrick's gets naked for his new TV role, 34 years after his dad also went all nude for his role in the 1991 film Terminator 2. Upon learning of his son losing his clothes on the small screen, Arnold admitted it wasn't exactly unexpected.
The Hollywood star previously said on Instagram: "I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate Patrick at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere.
"What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree..."