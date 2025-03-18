Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick Admits to Being 'Privileged' With New Ultra-Rich Role on 'The White Lotus' — After Actor Ripped 'Frustrating' Nepo Baby Label

The 31-year-old – the eldest son of action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger – has a hot new role on popular HBO series The White Lotus, but with that has come nepo baby claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is finally admitting he may have a bit of privilege when it comes to his blossoming Hollywood career.

Patrick Schwarzenegger acknowledged he is 'privilege' being the son of an action movie legend.

The actor sat down with the NY Times and admitted he understands he has it easier than others in the industry due to who his father is.

“You would have to be totally out of whack to not understand the privilege,” Patrick said in the interview.

Patrick plays Saxon Ratliff on Season 3 of the comedy-drama, and he acknowledged of the role: "It’s weird. I love my life. But yeah, I don’t know. It’s fun to play someone else.”