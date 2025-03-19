EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger 'Refused Prosthetic Penis' for Raunchy 'White Lotus' Scene – 'I Don't Need it, Baby!'

Patrick plays the sex-obsessed wayward son of businessman Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) on the series. The 31-year-old showed off his personal terminator in the third season premiere episode Same Spirits, New Forms.

And while so many special effects nowadays are CGI, insiders say Patrick's prop was entirely practical.

A source on the set told journalist Rob Shuter: "Patrick was offered a prosthetic, but he said, 'I don’t need it, baby,' and that was that."

The insider added Patrick's risqué move was apparently met with mass approval: "Let’s just say, no one on set disagreed," as another production source noted: "When we shot the scene, let’s just say the crew was… impressed."