Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Patrick Schwarzenegger
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger 'Refused Prosthetic Penis' for Raunchy 'White Lotus' Scene – 'I Don't Need it, Baby!'

Photo of Patrick Schwarzenegger in 'White Lotus'
Source: HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger ditched the swim trunks for a nude scene in 'White Lotus'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 19 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Patrick Schwarzenegger apparently uses no props when it comes to his package, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The White Lotus star, and son of former actor/governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, had no need to hide as he stripped down completely naked for a steamy scene on the HBO show.

Article continues below advertisement
patrick schwarenegger white lotus
Source: HBO

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick joined the HBO show at the start of the third season.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick plays the sex-obsessed wayward son of businessman Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) on the series. The 31-year-old showed off his personal terminator in the third season premiere episode Same Spirits, New Forms.

And while so many special effects nowadays are CGI, insiders say Patrick's prop was entirely practical.

A source on the set told journalist Rob Shuter: "Patrick was offered a prosthetic, but he said, 'I don’t need it, baby,' and that was that."

The insider added Patrick's risqué move was apparently met with mass approval: "Let’s just say, no one on set disagreed," as another production source noted: "When we shot the scene, let’s just say the crew was… impressed."

Article continues below advertisement
patrick schwarzenegger white lotus
Source: HBO

He went naked during the first episode of the new season.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick's X-rated role comes 34 years after his legendary actor dad Arnold, now 77, went nude in a scene in 1991's blockbuster Terminator 2, when the bodybuilding champ was seen walking naked into a rough bar and telling a biker: "I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle."

Teasing his son's similar scene on Instagram, the former governor wrote: "I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree."

The rising star admitted he wasn’t originally told he would have to go naked for the part, but the show must go on.

Patrick explained: "You do the auditions but don't see the full script so you don’t have all the details – then when you sign on they ask, 'Are you comfortable with nudity?'

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger terminator
Source: Carolco Pictures

His father famously went nude in 'Terminator 2'.

Article continues below advertisement

"At the end of the day, this character, from start to finish, is ridiculous and the type of person who absolutely would walk around his room naked without a care in the world.

"He's the guy who, whenever he sees a girl at the pool, he’s going to flirt with them, whether it’s a mom or a 22-year-old."

In order to get in shape for the role, Patrick bulked up – but received a telling off from director Mike White for hitting the gym too hard during filming in Asia.

He said: "If you look at episode one and episode three, side by side, I gained a lot of muscle and size.

"Mike was, like, 'Dude, you've got to stop lifting. You’re getting too big. The continuity doesn’t work.'"

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
alec baldwin cutting off hilaris baldwin pp

EXCLUSIVE: Baldwins' Divorce Rumors Erupt as Video of Hilaria Telling Hot-Tempered Husband Alec to Shut Up Emerges — 'The Cracks are Starting to Show'

Photo of John F. Kennedy

EXCLUSIVE: Fury Erupts After Researchers and Conspiracy Theorists Realise Trump's 'Secret' JFK Files are REDACTED Versions of Papers Put Out By Joe Biden — 'Just Like With Epstein, MAGAs Got Played Again… This S--- is OLD'

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @schwarzenegger/instagram
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Patrick has worked hard to shed the assumption that he's just a "nepo baby" thanks to his famous father – something he previously raged to The Sunday Times: "I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is.

“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on."

Patrick added: "Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.”

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.