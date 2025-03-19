EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger 'Refused Prosthetic Penis' for Raunchy 'White Lotus' Scene – 'I Don't Need it, Baby!'
Patrick Schwarzenegger apparently uses no props when it comes to his package, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The White Lotus star, and son of former actor/governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, had no need to hide as he stripped down completely naked for a steamy scene on the HBO show.
Patrick plays the sex-obsessed wayward son of businessman Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) on the series. The 31-year-old showed off his personal terminator in the third season premiere episode Same Spirits, New Forms.
And while so many special effects nowadays are CGI, insiders say Patrick's prop was entirely practical.
A source on the set told journalist Rob Shuter: "Patrick was offered a prosthetic, but he said, 'I don’t need it, baby,' and that was that."
The insider added Patrick's risqué move was apparently met with mass approval: "Let’s just say, no one on set disagreed," as another production source noted: "When we shot the scene, let’s just say the crew was… impressed."
Patrick's X-rated role comes 34 years after his legendary actor dad Arnold, now 77, went nude in a scene in 1991's blockbuster Terminator 2, when the bodybuilding champ was seen walking naked into a rough bar and telling a biker: "I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle."
Teasing his son's similar scene on Instagram, the former governor wrote: "I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree."
The rising star admitted he wasn’t originally told he would have to go naked for the part, but the show must go on.
Patrick explained: "You do the auditions but don't see the full script so you don’t have all the details – then when you sign on they ask, 'Are you comfortable with nudity?'
"At the end of the day, this character, from start to finish, is ridiculous and the type of person who absolutely would walk around his room naked without a care in the world.
"He's the guy who, whenever he sees a girl at the pool, he’s going to flirt with them, whether it’s a mom or a 22-year-old."
In order to get in shape for the role, Patrick bulked up – but received a telling off from director Mike White for hitting the gym too hard during filming in Asia.
He said: "If you look at episode one and episode three, side by side, I gained a lot of muscle and size.
"Mike was, like, 'Dude, you've got to stop lifting. You’re getting too big. The continuity doesn’t work.'"
Patrick has worked hard to shed the assumption that he's just a "nepo baby" thanks to his famous father – something he previously raged to The Sunday Times: "I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is.
“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on."
Patrick added: "Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.”