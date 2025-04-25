Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Forced Victim to Undergo Medical Procedure' — As Disgraced Rapper's Legal Team 'Rejects Plea Offer' Despite Mounting Evidence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being accused of forcing one of his alleged victims to go under the knife and get a still unknown medical procedure.
During his court appearance in New York City on Friday, April 25, the prosecution attempted to convince the judge to allow them to present the evidence as it is "related" to Combs' alleged sex trafficking charge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While in court, a federal prosecutor explained to the judge this alleged procedure go "directly to the degree of control (Combs) had over the (unidentified) victim, consent to specific sexual acts ... It's relevant to these questions on coercion."
The prosecutor did not reveal the name of the victim who was allegedly ordered by the Bad Boy Records founder to undergo the procedure.
Also on Friday, prosecutors revealed Combs and his team rejected a plea offer made in advance of his May 5 trial date.
The 55-year-old – who is currently behind bars on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges – previously attempted to delay his trial, as his team argued prosecutors were slow in handing over evidence and requested more time to review the discovery materials.
However, Judge Arun Subramanian wasn't moved at all, noting with four law firms on his side, there should be no issue when it comes to going through the evidence in time for the trial.
Meanwhile, one of the witnesses who have been confirmed to be testifying against the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker is Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
The 38-year-old singer was previously identified as "Victim-1" in the indictment, but her identity was revealed as prosecutors announced she has chosen to forgo testifying anonymously.
In November 2023, Ventura accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit. Combs settled the case a day after the suit was filed.
Footage later released showed Combs attacking Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel.
Despite pushback by his legal team, the horrifying footage – which captured Combs kicking and dragging Ventura through the hallway of the hotel – will be presented as evidence.
Subramanian said during Combs' latest court appearance: "The defense can't show the footage is inadmissible. There's no unfair prejudice to Mr. Combs."
Combs had previously accused CNN of "destroying" the sole video copy of the music mogul's 2016 beating Ventura.
"CNN purchased the only known copy of the Hotel's surveillance footage, uploaded that footage into a free editing software, altered the video and then destroyed the original footage, even though it knew about and repeatedly reported about the federal investigation," his team claimed.
According to Combs' defense, the news network edited the footage by "covering the time stamp and then changing the video sequence."
CNN refuted the claim and told RadarOnline.com: “CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.”
Ventura's lawyer Douglas Wigdor also hit back: "It’s not surprising Diddy would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial... I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence, and that Combs will be held accountable for his depravity."