'Original Influencer' Martha Stewart Awkwardly Snubs Meghan Markle's Netflix Show — After The Duchess' Lifestyle Series Was Hit With 'Plagiarism' Claims and Negative Reviews
OG kitchen boss Martha Stewart served up a big helping of silence when asked about Meghan Markle's cooking show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Stewart, with five decades in the game, threw a subtle jab at Markle by admitting she had no clue the Duchess’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan even dropped — despite it being out for nearly two months.
The queen of domestic glam was instantly thrown into comparison chaos when the former royal's cozy cooking show was released on March 5, with fans saying Markle was gunning for Stewart’s crown.
Stewart, 83, recently popped up on Access Hollywood this week with celeb chef José Andrés, who just so happens to be teaming up with Markle for season two of With Love, Meghan this fall.
When pressed for her thoughts on Markle's show, Stewart looked completely clueless — admitting she didn't even know it was streaming.
She responded: "I have not seen the show yet! So, has it started?"
While Stewart clearly didn't jump on the new show, Markle used a near-identical recipe of the Food Network star's in her debut episode – and failed to give credit.
Stewart was reportedly quick to update the recipe on her website with the pointed headline: "The original and the best!"
And according to one of our sources, Stewart was "steaming mad" over Markle rehashing her dish.
They said: "If Meghan had at least mentioned Martha and her recipe being the original, that would have gone a long way to making things right. At this point Martha's nose is really out of joint."
Along with Stewart, the Duchess has also been accused of shamelessly ripping off ideas from TV kitchen queens like Rachael Ray, Joanna Gaines and others.
A source even said they're "appalled and saying that Meghan's got a lot of nerve."
Viewers' criticism has been brutal, with insiders revealing the backlash has left the Suits alum "shaken."
They explained: "To everyone watching, she might appear to be putting on a brave face, especially since her show made it to the top 10 for a few days.
"Meghan may be fair game for criticism, but she is also being targeted with death threats online over the show. Some of the stuff on message boards, forums, the dark web and Telegram is really disturbing."
Our source went on: "The comments she has received are off-the-scale with some people even wishing her dead for pocketing millions of dollars for such a sham show."
But it's not only her Netflix show that's gotten ripped apart this year.
Markle's lifestyle brand, "As Ever," has also been called out for "plagiarism."
In her series, the wife of Prince Harry uses multiple items from her new "As Ever" company, which was rebranded from "American Riviera Orchard."
However, she was quickly hit with plagiarism claims – one from a shop owner whose business shares the same name.
He wrote on Instagram: "We are aware. We are not affiliated. This venture started back in 2015 when I reworked vintage military to make our signature tanker pant for my wife, Astrid Dahl, as a side hobby."
After revealing the logo for the rebrand, fans also thought the "As Ever" design was similar to the Coat of Arms of Porreres in Majorca.
The logo features a palm tree as a nod to the couple’s home in Montecito, while the two hummingbirds – which are allegedly Prince Harry's favorite.
Markle also released a new podcast this year, Confessions of a Female Founder. However, the new media platform was met with similar critique – with some saying she comes off as "narcissistic."
It has earned only two stars from outlets like The Telegraph, Standard, and The Guardian.