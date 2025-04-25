EXCLUSIVE: Child Star Sophie Nyweide's Death Being 'Investigated As a Possible Unintentional Overdose' — After The Pregnant Actress, 24, 'Was Found Lifeless On a Riverbank'

The death of former child star Marion 'Sophie' Nyweide is now under investigation as a "possible unintentional overdose." In an exclusive police report obtained by RadarOnline.com, authorities revealed the "fluid investigation" into the 24-year-old's passing is still underway – with final autopsy and toxicology results pending from the Vermont Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Source: MEGA The ex child star was found 'lifeless on a riverbank' near a high school in Bennington, Vermont.

Nyweide, known for her roles in films like 2014's Noah with Russell Crowe and 2009's Mammoth, was found dead early on April 14 after police responded to a call about an unresponsive woman at a Vermont riverbank, according to the Bennington Police Department. The report stated: "Bennington Police and Bennington Rescue personnel were dispatched a wooded area along the banks of the Roaring Branch River located off of Park Street, in Bennington, Vermont, for report of an unresponsive female. "First responders arrived on scene and attempted life saving measures. Nyweide was pronounced deceased at the scene at 04:53hrs."

Source: MEGA Sophie, who appeared in films like 'Noah' and 'Mammoth,' was discovered alongside a man when police arrived.

The report also said an individual was with the actress at the time of her death and has since been cooperating with investigators, having been the one to call 911 for assistance. Additionally, it revealed investigators were investigating the case "as a possible unintentional overdose."

It went on: "As with any untimely death, Bennington Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) will conduct a thorough and compressive investigation leading up to, as well as the cause of, Nyweide’s death. "This investigation remains open and there are no further details at this time." The Bennington Police Department’s investigation will also consider "a range of possible causes, including foul play," officials told TMZ earlier this week.

On Thursday, new details emerged about Nyweide's death – revealing she was pregnant when her body was discovered, according to her death certificate. Two days earlier, her family released an online obituary, where they shared the news and opened up about her personal struggles.

Source: shellythegibson/Instagram Sophie's family confirmed her death in an online obituary shared on Tuesday, April 22.

Article continues below advertisement

They wrote: "Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. "She wrote and drew voraciously, and much of this art depicts the depth she had, and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas." Her family also revealed she had been "self-medicating" to cope with her inner struggles, which "resulted in her death."

They continued: "Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her, are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate. "She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death.

"She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life." In a separate statement to TMZ, her mother, Shelly, spoke about her daughter's television career and hinted at drug abuse likely playing a role in her death.

She said: "We are very distraught and mourning. All I can say is her time acting was brief but very happy. She wasn't a child star in the least and wasn't subjected to anything hurtful on those films. "She was always safe on those sets. Please let her rest in peace now." She added: "My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman. She was with other people when she died.

Source: shellythegibson/Instagram She last appeared on-screen in a 2015 episode of 'What Would You Do?'