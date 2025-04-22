BREAKING: 'An Invisible Sign' and 'Noah' Actress Sophie Nyweide Dead Aged 24 — As Mom Claims 'She Was Using Drugs' and Begs 'Let Her Rest'

Sophie Nyweide, known for her roles in Mammoth, An Invisible Sign, and Noah, has passed away at the age of 24. The actress took her last breaths on April 14 in Bennington, VT, with her family withholding the official cause of death – though her mother suggested drug use may have been a factor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an obituary, Sophie's family stated: "Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. "She wrote and drew voraciously, and much of this art depicts the depth she had, and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas."

Her loved ones also revealed she had been "self-medicating" to cope with her emotional pain, which "resulted in her death." They continued: "Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her, are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate.

"She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. "She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life."

In a separate statement to TMZ, her mother Shelly opened up about her daughter's time on TV and further suggested drug use most likely contributed to her death. She said: "We are very distraught and mourning. All I can say is her time acting was brief but very happy. She wasn't a child star in the least and wasn't subjected to anything hurtful on those films.

"She was always safe on those sets. Please let her rest in peace now." She added: "My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman. She was with other people when she died. "I didn't know them. There is an investigation ongoing. The autopsy results are not in. They said it would take 6-8 weeks. So I can't say definitively.”

By the time she was 10, Sophie had starred in seven films – including Noah and Margot at the Wedding – and appeared in TV shows like Law & Order and What Would You Do? She made her final on-screen appearance in a 2015 episode of the latter.

Her family remembers her as "creative, athletic and wise beyond her years," recalling how she "dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor" – all without knowing her mother had once acted, too. They added in the obituary: "She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. "It was a safe place for her and she relish from the casts and crews who nourished her talent and her well being.

