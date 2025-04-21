EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Finding it Impossible' to Book A-List Guests For Her Panned Podcast — 'No-One Is Picking Up Their Phone to That Diva!'
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is finding it mission impossible to bag an A-List guest for her panned podcast despite hammering the telephone.
Insiders say she's raging at only being able to bag a string of guests who would jump at the chance to appear on any podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The runaway royal is facing a challenging uphill battle in generating buzz for her new show, Confessions of a Female Founder.
That's despite her efforts to reach out from Hollywood to the streets of London, it seems the interest is lacking.
A media insider revealed: "She's dialed all the big names, but no one's picked up and the absence of high-profile guests in the lineup is raising eyebrows. Especially hers. I mean, she lives in California and the best she can do is a woman who runs a dating app. Jeez.
"There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem! It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."
A source close to the situation indicated Markle, 43, is struggling to secure even mid-tier names for her show.
According to a Hollywood PR expert, she seems to be reaching out to influencers and startup CEOs, women eager to snag a spot on any podcast.
"Not exactly the red-carpet royalty Meghan was banking on," the pro commented.
They added: "Securing buzzworthy guests typically requires strong industry connections, but with Meghan's current outreach yielding few callbacks, her ambitious vision may be suffering due to more prominent figures in the entertainment world.
"She needs to be able to turn this tide and attract the star power needed to elevate her podcast into a must-listen experience.
We have told how the show had been savaged.
Markle's podcast was labeled a full-blown flop.
RadarOnline.com revealed critics wasted no time slamming the Duchess of Sussex's brand-new audio show, with some even calling it "stomach-turning" – just weeks after her Netflix show was blasted as the same.
Confessions of a Female Founder was met with a less-than-lukewarm reception – earning only two stars from outlets like The Telegraph, Standard, and The Guardian.
The Times, Express, and i Paper, along with curious listeners, also delivered scathing reviews of their own.
One major complaint was listeners likely expected to hear valuable "wisdom" from Markle's guest, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd – but instead, they got little of that as the former actress continuously directed conversations back to her own experiences.
The first episode featured Markle sharing a "huge medical scare" she experienced after giving birth, revealing she and Wolfe Herd both suffered from postpartum preeclampsia.
While the episode touched on important topics like self-care and postpartum health, critic Chris Bennion slammed the show for its lack of depth – calling it an "inane stream of mindless aphorisms" with no real confessions or insights.
He added: "Imagine the drive, the talent, the decisions and sheer bloody ruthlessness it must take to achieve what she has. We get none of it.
"In this perfumed echo chamber, the best we get is a sense that Wolfe Herd didn't love school and that she wishes she hadn't worked so hard."