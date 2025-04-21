EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Finding it Impossible' to Book A-List Guests For Her Panned Podcast — 'No-One Is Picking Up Their Phone to That Diva!'

The runaway royal is facing a challenging uphill battle in generating buzz for her new show, Confessions of a Female Founder.

That's despite her efforts to reach out from Hollywood to the streets of London, it seems the interest is lacking.

A media insider revealed: "She's dialed all the big names, but no one's picked up and the absence of high-profile guests in the lineup is raising eyebrows. Especially hers. I mean, she lives in California and the best she can do is a woman who runs a dating app. Jeez.

"There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem! It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."