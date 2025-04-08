Meghan Markle Opens Up About 'Huge' Medical Scare After Giving Birth in First 'Confessions of a Female Founder' Podcast

The former Suits star shared her experience with her first guest on Confessions Of A Female Founder, entrepreneur pal Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Bumble co-founder Wolfe Herd, 35, suffered from the same condition, which she described as "life or death, truly".

Markle said: “We both had very similar experiences – though we didn't know each other at the time – with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia.”

The duchess did not reveal whether she suffered the condition after the birth of her son Prince Archie, five, or her daughter Princess Lilibet, three.