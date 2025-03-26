EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Locked in Crisis Talks to Salvage $100Million Netflix Deal' As Cookery Show Tanks

Diva Duchess Meghan Markle is all smiles online, but she's devastated by the scathing reviews of her new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she and Prince Harry are locked in crisis talks for ways to salvage their $100million deal with Netflix.

Critics savaged the series after its release on March 4, with The Cut's Olivia Craighead snarking that for a show about creating small moments of joy, "the small moments of joy for the viewers are few and far between."

According to Variety's Daniel D'Addario: "The show plays out like a forced march, one in which Markle’s guests must, as the price of getting to share an afternoon in a made-for-TV kitchen with her, praise her first."