EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Locked in Crisis Talks to Salvage $100Million Netflix Deal' As Cookery Show Tanks
Diva Duchess Meghan Markle is all smiles online, but she's devastated by the scathing reviews of her new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she and Prince Harry are locked in crisis talks for ways to salvage their $100million deal with Netflix.
Critics savaged the series after its release on March 4, with The Cut's Olivia Craighead snarking that for a show about creating small moments of joy, "the small moments of joy for the viewers are few and far between."
According to Variety's Daniel D'Addario: "The show plays out like a forced march, one in which Markle’s guests must, as the price of getting to share an afternoon in a made-for-TV kitchen with her, praise her first."
"This isn't even a fun hate watch. It's just bad," a commenter added on Rotten Tomatoes.
Royal expert Neil Sean called it out for sometimes being a "frame-for-frame" copy of Pamela Anderson's show, Pamela's Cooking With Love, which premiered last month.
In a YouTube video, he shows a shot of Anderson high-fiving her guest next to one of Markle high-fiving her guest.
"Meghan expected the usual haters to come after her, but the scale of negativity has been on another level that's truly shocking to her and Harry," our source said. "He's always her biggest cheerleader and he's doing his best to shore her up, but it's not an easy task. They are now locked in crisis talks over their entire Netflix deal."
Wannabe tastemaker Markle has also reportedly been "cracking" under the weight of one setback after another ever since she and Prince Harry, 40, ditched their royal duties to chase Hollywood fame.
The entitled twosome, who are raising their kids – Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 in a Montecito mansion – have seen their $20 million Spotify podcast deal go bust and their Netflix polo documentary trashed, so all their hopes rested on Markle's latest effort.
"She really hoped to win people over this time and she's still clinging to that dream, even though it's obvious that the knives are out on both sides of the pond and people are labeling the show unrelatable and boring," an insider told us.
Despite the dismal reviews, Netflix has already renewed the series for a second season.
"All hopes are riding on that, but there's a real worry at Netflix that people only tuned in out of morbid curiosity – so the sequel is likely to be a total bust as well," our source said.
But if season 2 of her show tanks, insiders are now predicting Markle will be tempted to pen a money-minting memoir.