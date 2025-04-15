Your tip
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Hits Back At Trolls By Revealing What Title Is 'Her Favorite' and Makes Cryptic Remark About 'Leaders' Amid Husband Prince Harry's Charity War

Photo of Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle opened up about a bunch of topics on her new podcast.

April 15 2025, Published 6:47 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle isn't holding back on her newest podcast episode.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actress shared what title is her "favorite" years after walking away from her royal duties and even took a dig at "leaders" amid her husband Prince Harry's charity scandal.

meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Markle disclosed her miscarriage in July 2020 through a heartfelt essay published in The New York Times that November.

On the April 15 episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Markle sat down for a conversation with Reshma Saujani, the founder of nonprofits Girls Who Code and Moms First.

At the start of the show, the pair recapped their first meeting years ago at Kensington Palace in London, when Markle was pregnant and living a very different life than she is today.

Saujani said: "It's been a long time since I saw you. Different circumstances! Long time."

Markle replied: "Yes. Life was diff— well, I mean, we had met 2018, I guess?"

The ladies explained their paths crossed when her team was bringing Girls Who Code to England.

On the episode, the two discussed motherhood, trying to navigate a career as a woman and so much more.

At one point, Markle gushed over her favorite title – and it had nothing to do with royalty.

Markle told her guest: "Now you have the title of mom. Just like me. Favorite title. Love it. Oh my gosh. I love being a mom so much. It’s my favorite thing. It is the thing where you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just need a break. I just need a minute."

Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle recently received a massive amount of backlash after correcting her pal over her name.

As fans may recall, Markle recently received a massive amount of backlash after correcting her pal, Mindy Kaling, on her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

After Kaling said, "People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box" – Markle quickly corrected her, saying: "It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now."

Markle and her husband got their royal titles, Duchess and Duke of Sussex ,when they married in May 2018 – and before they stepped away from royal life.

During the episode, Markle seemed to throw major shade at "leaders" – amid her husband's very nasty charity war with the chairwoman of Sentebale, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

"You have this quote that I love, leaders can not or should not stay in organizations forever. You can't stay innovative if you have the same person leading the movement forever," Markle said, before adding it was "such an interesting insight."

The former Hollywood actress also explained that stepping away from a leadership role isn't for yourself, but instead, you're "doing this for the organization."

meghan markle used sas training manipulate fans claim sources
Source: MEGA

Markle's podcast comments come after Harry suffered a major embarrassment and resigned as a patron.

Markle's podcast comments come after Harry suffered a major embarrassment and resigned as a patron from the charity he created in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The charity, Sentebale, was hit by bullying, harassment and misogyny claims, and the downfall reportedly all "started" because of Markle.

An insider told the DailyMail.com: "The problem, though, started with Meghan – Meghan doesn’t like Sophie."

