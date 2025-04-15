Meghan Markle Hits Back At Trolls By Revealing What Title Is 'Her Favorite' and Makes Cryptic Remark About 'Leaders' Amid Husband Prince Harry's Charity War

On the April 15 episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Markle sat down for a conversation with Reshma Saujani, the founder of nonprofits Girls Who Code and Moms First.

At the start of the show, the pair recapped their first meeting years ago at Kensington Palace in London, when Markle was pregnant and living a very different life than she is today.

Saujani said: "It's been a long time since I saw you. Different circumstances! Long time."

Markle replied: "Yes. Life was diff— well, I mean, we had met 2018, I guess?"